Here's What Joint-Stock Company Krasnyj Octyabr's (MCX:KROT) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Joint-Stock Company Krasnyj Octyabr's (MCX:KROT) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Krasnyj Octyabr has a P/E ratio of 6.20, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay RUB6.20 for every RUB1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Krasnyj Octyabr:

P/E of 6.20 = RUB315.50 ÷ RUB50.89 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Krasnyj Octyabr's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Krasnyj Octyabr has a lower P/E than the average (16.9) in the food industry classification.

MISX:KROT Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 15th 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think Krasnyj Octyabr will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Krasnyj Octyabr's earnings per share fell by 52% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 6.2%. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 9.0% annually. This might lead to low expectations.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Krasnyj Octyabr's Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with Krasnyj Octyabr's ₽3.2m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Krasnyj Octyabr's P/E Ratio

Krasnyj Octyabr's P/E is 6.2 which is below average (7.4) in the RU market. Falling earnings per share are likely to be keeping potential buyers away, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. If it achieves that, then there's real potential that the low P/E could eventually indicate undervaluation.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.