Here's What We Like About Jumbo S.A. (ATH:BELA)'s Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Jumbo S.A. (ATH:BELA) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 11th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of November.

Jumbo's next dividend payment will be €0.3 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of €0.5 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Jumbo has a trailing yield of approximately 2.7% on its current stock price of €17.62. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Jumbo's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Jumbo paid out a comfortable 39% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Dividends consumed 75% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that Jumbo's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

ATSE:BELA Historical Dividend Yield, November 7th 2019

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Jumbo, with earnings per share up 10.0% on average over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, ten years ago, Jumbo has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.9% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Jumbo got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been growing at a steady rate, and Jumbo paid out less than half its profits and more than half its free cash flow as dividends over the last year. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Jumbo's dividend merits.

