Here's How Justin Timberlake Reportedly Responded To Britney Spears' Memoir Revelations

Britney Spears 's memoir The Woman in Me doesn't hit shelves for another week, but its contents already have people talking.

We've already learned about her decision to step away from acting after Crossroads, as well as the real reason she shaved her head back in 2007.

What's caused the most chatter thus far is Britney's revelation that she had an abortion while dating Justin Timberlake .

Britney and Justin dated from 1999 to 2002.

In the book, Britney describes the abortion as "one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life" and says that she had the procedure because Justin "didn't want to be a father."

"It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy," Britney writes about the pregnancy. "I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated."

"But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy."

"He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," she continues. "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."

The public response to Britney's revelation has been swift. There's been renewed chatter about Justin's treatment of Britney as a whole, which has received criticism in the past.

It also seems very possible that there's more revelations about Britney's relationship with Justin in The Woman in Me — so it's understandable to be curious as to how he feels about what's potentially coming to light.

Well, a new report from Entertainment Tonight suggests that Justin won't be cracking the book's spine any time soon.

A source tells the publication that Justin "has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney’s memoir."

"In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past."

Justin has been married to Jessica Biel since 2012. They share two children together.

We’ve reached out to Justin’s reps for confirmation of these reports — we’ll let you know if we hear anything back.