Here's what Kansas Republicans are saying on new Donald Trump election interference indictment

A federal grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump for a third time Tuesday, this time accusing him of organizing a conspiracy to steal the 2020 election from President Joe Biden.

The indictment handed down in a federal court in Washington, D.C., listed four counts against Trump: Conspiracy to Defraud the United States; Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding; Obstruction of and Attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding; and Conspiracy Against Rights.

It is the third time in recent months that Trump has been indicted.

A federal grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump for a third time Tuesday, this time accusing him of organizing a conspiracy to steal the 2020 election from President Joe Biden.

The indictment was unsealed less than an hour after Trump sought to preempt prosecutors by announcing to supporters that he expected to be charged. It lists a number of strategies that Trump and associates deployed to try and overturn the election.

They included pressuring officials to invalidate Biden wins in certain states, appointing "fake electors" to replace Biden slates and demanding that Vice President Mike Pence spike some Biden electoral votes when Congress met to ratify the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021.

The indictment also said that Trump encouraged a mob on Jan. 6, 2021, to "go to the Capitol as a means to obstruct the certification and pressure the Vice President to fraudulently obstruct the certification" of Biden's victory.

The indictment listed, but did not name, six co-conspirators; they include attorneys, a Justice Department official, and a political consultant.

Trump is due in court Thursday before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan at a federal courthouse in Washington. In a statement, Trump called the latest indictment "nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter” and asked why it had taken years for the charges to be brought.

Kansas officials respond to Donald Trump indictment

U.S Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., blasted the indictment in a statement on social media, saying the U.S. Department of Justice "has become nothing more than an agent of the Biden crime family."

Story continues

Marshall was one of several GOP senators to object to certifying election results in Arizona on Jan. 6.

"Americans are exhausted and tired of this charade," Marshall said. "What happened to equal justice under the law?"

Spokespeople for U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, U.S. Reps. Jake LaTurner and Tracey Mann, Attorney General Kris Kobach and the Kansas Republican Party didn't return a request for comment.

Speaking with the Kansas City Star last week, Kobach criticized past indictments of Trump and said politicians should not be "considered criminally culpable for merely expressing his or her thoughts about the conduct of an election."

Records from the U.S. House investigation of the Jan. 6 attack show that Kobach was one of several individuals who received an email from attorney John Eastman outlining possible strategies to keep Trump in power.

Kobach's office noted he responded to reject possible strategies of allowing Pence to intervene in the electoral vote counting.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Donald Trump Jan. 6 indictment draws Kansas Republican response