Here's What Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited's (ASX:KPG) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we'll evaluate Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Kelly Partners Group Holdings:

0.26 = AU$12m ÷ (AU$64m - AU$17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Kelly Partners Group Holdings has an ROCE of 26%.

Is Kelly Partners Group Holdings's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Kelly Partners Group Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 16% average in the Professional Services industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Kelly Partners Group Holdings's ROCE is currently very good.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Kelly Partners Group Holdings's past growth compares to other companies.

ASX:KPG Past Revenue and Net Income April 20th 2020 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Kelly Partners Group Holdings.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings has total assets of AU$64m and current liabilities of AU$17m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 26% of its total assets. This is quite a low level of current liabilities which would not greatly boost the already high ROCE.