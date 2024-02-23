Here's how Kentucky salaries compare to other states

A recent study revealed Kentucky falls below the national average for annual salary.

USA Today compiled a list of average salaries across the U.S., looking at factors like state, race, gender, age and more. While Kentucky isn’t the lowest on the list, it certainly isn’t setting high wage standards for the country.

So, how much do Kentuckians typically make on average? Here’s what the study revealed:

What is the average annual salary in Kentucky?

According to USA Today, the average annual salary in Kentucky is $57,200. This is over $2,000 below the national average.

Here is the average annual salary from prior years:

2022: $55,536 (3% increase from 22-23)

2021: $51,948 (6.9% increase from 21-22)

2020: $50,492 (2.9% increase from 20-21)

Others are reading? Here are 4 ways this nonprofit hopes to make downtown Louisville more appealing

How does Kentucky's average salary compare to surrounding states?

Kentucky ranks on the lower end compared to bordering states. Here’s the average pay in surrounding states:

Indiana: $57,304

Ohio: $60,320

West Virginia: $55,900

Virginia: $71,292

Tennessee: $62,140

Missouri: $59,800

Illinois: $70,564

What is the average annual salary in the U.S.?

The average annual salary in the U.S. in 2023 was $59,384, up 5.4% from 2022.

What states have the highest and lowest annual income?

With an average annual income of $86,840, the highest-earning state for 2023 was Massachusetts.

The lowest-earning state, with an average annual income of $48,048 in 2023 was Mississippi.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky's average annual salary below national average. How it compares