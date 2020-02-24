Here's the key reason Bernie Sanders dominated in Nevada and Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar came up short

Pete Buttigieg on a picket line with members of the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 outside the Palms Casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Bernie Sanders dominated in Saturday's Democratic Nevada caucuses, while Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar failed to earn significant support among the state's ample Hispanic and black voters.

Sanders' landslide win was facilitated in large part by his multiracial coalition of supporters.

Both Buttigieg and Klobuchar — each of whom overperformed in states like New Hampshire and Iowa — have long polled poorly among Democratic voters of color.

Their lack of traction among these voters was proved Saturday, laying bare both candidates' failure to connect with key voters and indicating the two could struggle in South Carolina, the next Democratic primary.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont dominated in Saturday's Democratic Nevada caucuses, winning 47% of county-level delegates — 27 points more than the runner-up, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Sanders' landslide win was facilitated in large part by his multiracial coalition of supporters, in stark contrast with some of his opponents' overwhelmingly white fan bases.

While former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, placed in the top two with Sanders in both Iowa and New Hampshire, the Midwesterner did significantly worse in Nevada, where he came in third with 14% of county-level delegates. Similarly, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota plummeted from her promising third-place finish in New Hampshire to fifth place with about 4% of county-level delegates in Nevada.

Both Iowa and New Hampshire are over 93% white. In Nevada, however, just 49% of the population is white, while 29% is Hispanic or Latino, 10% is black, and 9% is Asian.

Both Buttigieg and Klobuchar have long polled poorly among voters of color, and that phenomenon was proved Saturday. The former mayor won about 10% of the Hispanic vote, while the senator earned just 4%, according to The Washington Post's entrance polls.

They both did even worse among black voters: Buttigieg won just 2% of black voters' support, while Klobuchar secured 3%, according to The Post.

Sanders' strong showing among Hispanic voters in Nevada — he won 51% — reflects national polling that shows him leading among Hispanic voters, who make up about 20% of the Democratic electorate. Meanwhile, Sanders did better than expected among black voters but came up short behind Biden, who won the support of 39% of black caucusgoers to Sanders' 27%.

Nevada accounts for only 36, or 0.9%, of the delegates allocated throughout the nomination process, but it holds disproportionate importance by virtue of being the first state with a significant nonwhite population to express its voting preferences.

These are daunting results for both Buttigieg and Klobuchar entering this weekend's South Carolina primary, where black voters made up more than 60% of the state's 2016 Democratic primary electorate.

For the past several months, Insider has been conducting a recurring SurveyMonkey Audience poll to track the state of the 2020 Democratic primary field. You can download every poll here, down to the individual respondent data. (Read more about how the Insider Democratic primary tracker works here).

Below is Insider's own national polling data asking whether respondents would be satisfied with a given contender as president, which lays bare the issues for Klobuchar and Buttigieg:

how candidates are polling based on race updated 2/24 More

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn't try to weigh its sample based on race or income.

Read the original article on Business Insider