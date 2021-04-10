Here's what we know about the 2 prominent lawyers Rep. Matt Gaetz hired in federal sex-trafficking probe

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yelena Dzhanova
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Gaetz
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Washington. AP

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz has secured help in fighting a federal sexual misconduct probe, hiring two high-profile lawyers, Mark Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner, to defend him.

  • Officials are trying to determine whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl or violated sex-trafficking laws.

  • Mukasey is a longtime associate of Rudy Giuliani's who also has close ties to former President Donald Trump.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Embroiled in a federal sex-trafficking investigation, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida has hired two topdog defense attorneys to represent him.

The lawyers, Marc Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner, come as a probe into Gaetz intensifies.

The House Ethics Committee on Friday announced an investigation into Gaetz over allegations of sexual misconduct. A bombshell New York Times report released last week revealed that Gaetz is facing a federal sex crimes investigation, a probe designed to determine whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. Officials are also seeking to learn whether he had violated sex-trafficking laws.

The Florida Republican has not been charged, and he's repeatedly denied all allegations. Instead, he's pushed a narrative that says the federal investigation and these allegations make up an elaborate and convoluted scheme to extort him and his family for $25 million.

"Once again, the office will reiterate, these allegations are blatantly false and have not been validated by a single human being willing to put their name behind them," Gaetz's office said in a statement Friday.

The probe, nevertheless, is heating up. And Gaetz hired well-connected powerhouse attorneys to help him navigate through the mess.

The attorneys "will take the fight to those trying to smear his name with falsehoods," a statement from his office said.

Marc Mukasey

Mukasey is a high-profile attorney with close ties to former President Donald Trump and his ex-personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Mukasey and Giuliani used to be law partners. After they split ways, one of Mukasey's first clients was Trump himself. He currently represents the Trump Organization in an ongoing criminal probe into the former president's tax returns conducted by the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

One of Mukasey's most controversial cases involved Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher, accused and acquitted of charges related to war crimes.

Mukasey's career and that of his father have for years closely intertwined with the needs of top GOP leaders.

His father, Michael, was a district judge appointed by Ronald Reagan, Law&Crime reported. He also served as the US attorney general under the George W. Bush administration.

Isabelle Kirshner

Kirshner is an outspoken critic of Trump, constantly blasting him in public. She's previously referred to the former president as a "scourge" and an "existential threat," according to Law&Crime.

As an attorney, her record is marked in part by male clients who've faced serious sexual abuse and misconduct allegations.

She is a former Manhattan assistant district attorney who represented former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman after allegations of sexual assault and violence against him came out. Schneiderman denied all allegations but resigned from his position.

Kirshner's also represented Dr. Robert Hadden, the New York gynecologist accused of sexual assault. Among his accusers was Evelyn Wang, the wife of now New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang. Evelyn said Hadden had sexually assaulted her multiple times during an OB-GYN visit while she was pregnant with her first child.

Hadden was charged last September with a pattern of sexual assault and abuse spanning decades, from 1993 to 2012.

Neither Mukasey nor Kirshner immediately returned requests for comment from Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • House Ethics Committee launches investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz over allegations of sexual misconduct

    The committee also opened a separate investigation into Rep. Tom Reed over allegations of sexual misconduct.

  • Matt Gaetz makes public appearance at Trump's club in Doral, Florida

    It is the Florida congressman's first public appearance since it was revealed that he's under a federal investigation for alleged sex trafficking.

  • Anti-Defamation league calls on Fox News to fire Tucker Carlson after host embraces white supremacist 'great replacement theory' on air

    "Given his long record of race-baiting, we believe it is time for Carlson to go," ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in the letter.

  • 'I'm not going anywhere': Matt Gaetz defiant in Florida speech after House Ethics Committee opens investigation

    Gaetz denied that he paid women for sex - including, potentially, an underage girl - blaming the media for what he said were "conspiracy theories."

  • European regulators are watching J&J's vaccine for unusual blood clots

    The European Medicines Agency is investigating reports of clots in people who received J&J's vaccine. The shot has not yet been given out in Europe.

  • Here’s Why Hollywood Is Unlikely to Boycott Georgia Over Voting Rights

    At this point, extracting Hollywood from Georgia is all but impossible.

  • Pearl Jam guitarist McCready proud of 30 years of 'Ten'

    The Pearl Jam songs that would end up as tracks on the “Ten” album were played live at clubs along the West Coast for months leading into the band’s first recording session. The potential was there for Pearl Jam to serve as more than an opening act for bigger bands at the time — like Alice in Chains — and it needed an album to support the songs that defined the grunge scene. “This my first real recording session with a budget of a record company, and the pressures, all that stuff,” guitarist Mike McCready said.

  • Gaetz faces probe by House ethics over potential misconduct

    The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz, citing reports of sexual and other misconduct by the Florida Republican, the panel's leaders said Friday. The deepening of the scrutiny of the congressman comes as Gaetz has retained two prominent New York attorneys while facing a Justice Department investigation into sex trafficking allegations involving underage girls. The House panel’s bipartisan probe is one of the first official indications Gaetz’s party leaders are willing to scrutinize his actions.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz declares he's "not going anywhere" amid sex trafficking probe

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) doubled down Friday night, saying he's not "going anywhere," and vowing, "I have not yet begun to fight," amid a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations. What he's saying: “I’m built for the battle, and I’m not going anywhere,” Gaetz, who denies the allegations, said during a Women for America First event at the Trump National Doral Miami resort.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Gaetz has not been charged with any crimes and has repeatedly denied allegations of being sexually involved with a 17-year-old and claims that he shared naked images of women with other Congress members.He told Axios in an interview last month that the investigation is "rooted in an extortion effort against my family for $25 million."“The smears against me range from distortions of my personal life, to wild — and I mean wild — conspiracy theories," Gaetz said Friday. "I won’t be intimidated by the lying media, and I won’t be extorted by a former DOJ official and the crooks he is working with. The truth will prevail,” he added, speaking to The Women for America First group. The big picture: The House Ethics Committee announced earlier Friday it has launched a probe into the Florida congressman.The panel said it is aware of allegations that Gaetz "may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift."Go deeper: GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger calls for Rep. Matt Gaetz to resignLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The romantic way the Queen and Prince Philip spent his last year together

    They spent lockdown together at Windsor Castle.

  • Two people accused of stealing a Confederate monument worth $500,000 from an Alabama cemetery were arrested in New Orleans, police say

    The Jefferson Davis Memorial Chair was taken from a cemetery Selma, Alabama cemetery in late March.

  • Gaetz Paid Accused Sex Trafficker, Who Then Venmo’d Teen

    Seminole County, GettyIn two late-night Venmo transactions in May 2018, Rep. Matt Gaetz sent his friend, the accused sex trafficker Joel Greenberg, $900. The next morning, over the course of eight minutes, Greenberg used the same app to send three young women varying sums of money. In total, the transactions amounted to $900.The memo field for the first of Gaetz’s transactions to Greenberg was titled “Test.” In the second, the Florida GOP congressman wrote “hit up ___.” But instead of a blank, Gaetz wrote a nickname for one of the recipients. (The Daily Beast is not sharing that nickname because the teenager had only turned 18 less than six months before.) When Greenberg then made his Venmo payments to these three young women, he described the money as being for “Tuition,” “School,” and “School.”The Daily Beast examined these records as a scandal, rooted in a criminal case against Greenberg, engulfs Gaetz.The Strange Friendship That May Bring Down Matt GaetzGreenberg—the former Seminole County tax collector—has now been federally indicted on 33 counts, including sex trafficking crimes involving a 17-year-old. Court documents say Greenberg was “engaged in ‘sugar daddy’ relationships.” And The New York Times says a Justice Department investigation is looking into Gaetz’s involvement in the cash-for-sex ring.Gaetz and Greenberg are both connected through Venmo to this then-18-year-old woman—who now works in the porn industry, according to a friend of the girl. And on Thursday, Greenberg’s attorney and prosecutors indicated during a court hearing that they expect Greenberg to strike a plea deal, likely meaning he plans to cooperate with investigators.That could be potentially disastrous for Gaetz, as investigators look into the connections between these two men. And one particularly damning connection is their financial transactions.This week, during the reporting of this story, Gaetz’s once-public list of Venmo transactions disappeared. Greenberg’s Venmo account is not currently publicly accessible. But The Daily Beast was able to obtain partial records of Greenberg’s past online transactions through a source.Republicans Have Been Waiting for a Matt Gaetz Scandal to BreakGreenberg and Gaetz are also connected on Venmo to at least one other woman that Greenberg paid with taxpayer funds using a government-issued credit card. Seminole County auditors flagged hundreds of those payments as “questioned or unaccounted for,” and in total found more than $300,000 in suspicious or unjustified expenses. The Daily Beast was able to obtain that credit card data through a public records request.“No one has any idea what he was doing. Zero,” said Daniel J. O'Keefe, an accountant who conducted a forensic audit for the county. “The arrogance of these guys. They just felt they were above the law. I've never seen it this bad.”O’Keefe was particularly puzzled by weekend expenses, hotels, unspecified high-dollar “consulting” fees, and cash advances that Greenberg made to himself and others. The Daily Beast has compared Greenberg’s credit card statements and Venmo transactions to Gaetz’s expenses and travel records—compiled through campaign finance reports, Instagram posts, and Venmo—and found that, in some key places, the two timelines and circles of contact overlap.Gaetz and Greenberg share Venmo connections with at least two women who received payments from Greenberg, and both have professional relationships with each other.In 2018, Greenberg also paid another woman, a mutual friend of Gaetz's, several thousand dollars using his taxpayer-backed Seminole County-issued Wells Fargo Visa card, according to county financial records obtained by The Daily Beast. Auditors flagged the transactions, saying that, despite having a contract and invoice from the company, they “do not know what it was for.”Last week, The New York Times reported that the Justice Department was investigating Gaetz for allegedly paying for a 17-year-old girl to travel with him across state lines and inducing her to have sex—an act that would violate federal child sex trafficking laws. The investigation reportedly dates back to last summer, when it sprung from the ongoing Greenberg probe. According to the Times, the two men reportedly had sex with and trafficked the same 17-year-old girl.The three-term Republican has acknowledged the existence of the investigation but denies the allegations. He told The Daily Beast in a late-night March 31 text message that, “The last time I had a sexual relationship with a seventeen year old, I was seventeen.” And in an op-ed in the conservative-leaning Washington Examiner last weekend, Gaetz claimed that he “never, ever paid women for sex.”Matt Gaetz Said His ‘Travel Records’ Would Exonerate Him. Not So Fast.Gaetz has not been charged with a crime, and Gaetz’s congressional office declined to comment directly for this story. Instead, a representative from an outside public relations firm, the Logan Circle Group, responded with this statement from Gaetz: "The rumors, gossip and self-serving misstatements of others will be addressed in due course by my legal team." Logan Circle's Erin Elmore—a pro-Trump pundit and former contestant on The Apprentice—added that a lawyer would be "closely monitoring your coverage."Also cc'd on the email was another Logan Circle Group employee: Harlan Hill, who was banned from Fox News after calling now-Vice President Kamala Harris "an insufferable lying bitch."Greenberg’s defense attorney, Fritz Scheller, declined comment. But during a press conference after a hearing for the case, Scheller offered that the Florida congressman would probably not welcome the news that Greenberg was taking a plea deal.“I'm sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today,” Scheller said.—Updated with comment from Gaetz.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Bachelor Alum Victoria Fuller Says She's 'Saving Herself for Marriage'

    Victoria Fuller dished on her new commitment to religion since leaving The Bachelor last year

  • Their boy lived 8 days. They’ll spend the rest of their lives wondering what went wrong

    Lindsey Johnson’s dreams began after her son’s life ended.

  • Texas Senate passes bill requiring teams with government contracts to play national anthem at games

    The bill that gained traction after the Mavericks temporarily stopped playing the anthem now advances to the Texas House.

  • Report: Saints considered ‘kicking the tires’ on Sam Darnold before Jets-Panthers trade

    The Jets traded QB Sam Darnold to the Panthers, but the Saints were reportedly considering whether to kick the tires on him, too.

  • Prince Philip died on Prince Charles and Camilla's wedding anniversary

    Prince Philip died at the age of 99 on April 9, which is Prince Charles and Camilla's wedding anniversary. They've been married for 16 years.

  • These Prefabricated Homes Showcase the Beauty and Innovative of Sustainable Living

    While locations of the kitchen and bathrooms are set, clients can customize the layouts to fit their needs, including open or traditional floor plans, and add amenities such as balconies, gardens, and parking. Architect Jeffrey Sommers of Square Root designed the semi-customizable C3 Pre-fab—the first LEED Platinum–certified home in Chicago—using corrugated Galvalume, reclaimed wood, and fiber cement. Modular construction allowed the firm to build on a narrow site that would have not have allowed traditional building methods.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Why We Love a Small Loveseat

    Supremely versatile, loveseats work as standalone pieces in studio apartments and as part of a seating arrangement in sprawling living rooms Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest