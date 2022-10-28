Here's what you need to know about Adarus Black's trial in Na'Kia Crawford's slaying

Eighteen-year-old Na’Kia Crawford was shot multiple times while running errands with her grandmother in June 2020.

The Akron shooting gained national attention, with initial reports indicating the slaying may have been racially motivated but police later saying it was a case of mistaken identity.

Nearly two years later, Adarus Black, the teen accused of being the shooter, was arrested in Georgia by a fugitive task force.

Black, who was 17 at the time of the shooting and is now 19, is now on trial for Crawford’s slaying in Summit County Common Pleas court.

Jury selection began Friday, with opening statements and testimony slated for Wednesday morning. The trial is expected to last a week.

Black is charged with murder, a felony with a gun specification that carries with it additional prison time. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Here are six key points about Black’s case.

Crawford’s shooting draws national attention

Crawford’s shooting drew national attention when it initially appeared to be motivated by race.

Na'Kia Crawford

Crawford was shot June 14, 2020, while she was stopped at a traffic signal at Howard and North streets. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Memorial to victim:Car used in shooting of Na’Kia Crawford apparently features memorial to man killed in Akron

Witnesses reported that the shooter was white, with concerns then raised that Crawford, who was Black, may have been targeted because of her race.

Ben Crump, a nationally known civil rights attorney, agreed to assist Crawford’s family. He has represented families in numerous high-profile cases, including the family of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who was killed when an officer kneeled on his neck and whose death sparked protests in Akron and across the country.

Akron police and the FBI, however, dispelled the racial component when they said the main suspect in the shooting was Black, who is African American. Investigators said Black mistakenly shot Crawford because he thought the car she was driving belonged to a rival.

Story continues

Mistaken identity:Na’Kia Crawford shooting was mistaken identity, not racially motivated, Akron police say

Crump withdrew from representing the Crawford family.

Black wasn’t the only one charged in Crawford’s shooting

Black was one of three people who were originally charged in Crawford’s shooting.

Jaion Bivins, 20, of Akron, was charged with obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence. Janisha George, 25, of Tallmadge, was charged with obstruction.

Prosecutors dropped the charges against Bivins and George in March 2021 without prejudice, which means they can refile the charges.

Gunman at large:Charges dismissed in Na'Kia Crawford killing as suspected shooter remains at large

That won’t happen with at least Bivins, though, because he was killed in Kentucky.

George is listed as a potential witness for the prosecution in Black’s trial. Prosecutors declined to say whether charges may still be filed against her.

Black is arrested in February in another state

After Crawford’s shooting, a national manhunt began to find Black.

Police tracked down leads around Ohio and into Michigan, Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee.

Adarus Black was arrested Feb. 8, 2022, in Georgia.

Black eluded police, though, until February when the Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force got a report that he was living in Atlanta, Georgia, under a fake name. The task force, along with local law enforcement, arrested him and he was returned to Summit County.

Video of arrest:Footage shows Adarus Black, suspect in Na'Kia Crawford shooting, being arrested in Georgia

Black, because of his age and the severity of the charge, was automatically bound over from Summit County Juvenile Court to common pleas court to be tried as an adult.

Black isn’t waiving his speedy trial rights

If it seems like Black’s trial is happening quickly, that’s because it is.

Black and his attorneys have refused to waive his speedy trial rights, which is requiring that his trial happen much faster than normal for a murder trial.

People charged with felonies in Ohio who are in custody must be tried within 90 days, but attorneys often waive this right to have longer to prepare for the trial and to have the chance to address issues like competency and suppression questions.

Attorney John Alexander, who is representing Black with Ed Smith, declined to discuss why they aren’t waiving his speedy trial rights.

Murder trials in Summit County often take at least a year to go to trial and with the pandemic, some of have been delayed for up to two years.

Judge weighing evidentiary issues in Black's case

Judge Kelly McLaughlin is considering two issues that have been raised by the attorneys.

Prosecutors are seeking permission to use evidence that Black was tied to a drive-by shooting that happened five days before Crawford’s slaying.

In that earlier shooting, police found an abandoned car at Morgan and Inman streets on June 9, 2020. The car had multiple bullet holes but there were no victims or reports of injuries.

Shell casings from this shooting were found to have been fired from the same weapon used in Crawford’s shooting, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said they would like to use evidence of the earlier shooting to help establish Black’s identity and motive in Crawford’s slaying.

Alexander, though, said during a pretrial hearing Friday that this evidence shouldn’t be allowed in Black’s trial because his client can’t be directly tied to the earlier shooting. He said this would be prejudicial to Black.

“We believe it has no purpose in this case,” he said.

Alexander requested that prosecutors be prohibited from using any statements during the trial made by Bivins because he can’t be cross-examined.

Assistant Prosecutor Brian Stano said prosecutors don’t plan to introduce any statements made by Bivins during the trial, except to discuss leads that came from information he provided to police, such as the location of the car used in Crawford’s shooting.

“That’s as close to the content as we will get,” he said.

McLaughlin said she will take both evidentiary issues under advisement.

Crawford’s slaying resonates in community

Crawford’s shooting struck a chord in the Akron area, especially because it happened at a time of heightened concern about both gun violence and racial issues.

Protesters gathered June 15, 2020, on North Howard Street in Akron after the death of Na'Kia Crawford.

Vigils and protests were held and a large “Black Lives Matter” mural was done nearby by volunteers. A $50,000 reward was offered for information in the case.

Many referred to the shooting as senseless, especially because Crawford appeared to not be the intended target.

“Na’Kia Crawford was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Deputy Chief Jesse Lesser said in a news conference in June 2020.

Crawford was a recent North High School graduate and planned to attend Central State University to study computer science. Her family said she was a kind, loving person. They said she stayed out of trouble and made no enemies, making her death even harder to believe.

Family speaks:Na'Kia Crawford's family thankful for arrest, ask who helped suspect hide for 20 months

Her family members were pleased by Black’s arrest after such a long delay and are now hoping for justice. Family members will watch the trial in the courtroom and via video in another area of the courthouse. They’d like to see Black locked up for the rest of his life.

“To me, he’s an animal,” Saria Crawford, Na’Kia’s grandmother, recently told the Beacon Journal. “They put animals in cages.”

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: What you need to know about Adarus Black's murder