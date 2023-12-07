Here's what you need to know ahead of Tortugas Pueblo's Our Lady of Guadalupe Fiesta

Members of the Village of Tortugas are preparing to celebrate the annual Our Lady of Guadalupe Fiesta on Dec. 10, 11 and 12 and welcome members of the public to take part in festivities.

The Village of Tortugas and members of La Corporación de Los Indígenas de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe located south of Mesilla Park, honor Our Lady of Guadalupe each year for their patron saint’s feast day, celebrated Dec. 12.

According to a news release, this December will be the 113th year the day will be celebrated in the Village of Tortugas. Most of the events during the three-day celebration are open to the public.

The feast day honors the appearance of the Virgin Mary to Mexican man San Juan Diego in 1531.

The fiesta begins the evening of Dec. 10 with a candlelight procession to the Casa del Pueblo where a vigil will be held all night. Danzantes and the Malinches will perform throughout the vigil, according to a news release.

Early the next day, the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe will be processed from La Casa del Pueblo to the Sanctuario de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe. A pilgrimage from Tortugas Pueblo to the top of Tortugas “A” Mountain will follow.

Thousands of people from New Mexico and around the world take part in this pilgrimage each year, repenting for the previous year and sharing intentions for the coming year. A mass will be held mid-morning on top of the mountain by Fr. Martin Cordero.

The corporation asks that participants not bring pets on the pilgrimage, or if they do, to keep them controlled and clean up after them.

Pilgrims are also welcome to make quiotes (walking sticks) before the descent from the mountain in the evening.

A Catholic mass starts the final day of the fiesta on Dec. 12, celebrated at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine and Parish. An investiture of the new mayordomos will take place during the mass and dancing by four groups will take place outside the church following. Lunch will take place at at La Casa de Comida at noon and is open to the public at no charge.

A celebration and procession for the new mayordomos will round out the evening.

Worshippers make the pilgrimage to the top of Tortugas Mountain during the Fiesta of Our Lady of Guadalupe procession on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

The fiesta’s full schedule is included:

Sunday, Dec. 10

6:30 p.m. – Candlelight procession from La Capilla to Casa del Pueblo

7 p.m. – Rosary at La Casa del Pueblo

7:30 p.m. – "Velorio" novena prayers and Danzante dancing until dawn

Monday, Dec. 11

5 a.m. – Candlelight procession from La Casa del Pueblo to Sanctuario

6 a.m. – Registration for pilgrimage at Casa del Pueblo

7 a.m. – Pilgrimage to Tortugas Mountain begins

10 a.m. – Confessions on Tortugas Mountain

11 a.m. – Mass on Tortugas Mountain, celebrated by Fr. Martin Cordero

4 p.m. – Rosary on Tortugas Mountain

5:30 p.m. – Lighting of Tortugas Mountain

8 p.m. – Ceremony at La Casa del Pueblo by Participants (Los Abuelos) of the Pilgrimage

9 p.m. – “Ensaye Real" (Royal Practice) at La Casa del Pueblo

An altar of o the top of Tortugas Mountain on the top of Tortugas Mountain during the Fiesta of Our Lady of Guadalupe procession on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

9 a.m. – Fiesta Mass and investiture of 2024 mayordomos

10:30 a.m. – Indian, Danzante and Matachine dancing in front of the Sanctuario (All Day)

Noon – Traditional fiesta meal at La Casa de Comida

1 p.m. – Indian, Danzante and Matachine dancing continues

4 p.m. Procession around Tortugas Village

5 p.m. Rosary and Benediction at the Sanctuario

6 p.m. El Desempeño (Reception) for new mayordomos at La Casa de Comida

Attendees are asked to limit photography and ensure photographs do not interfere with the traditional dancing and activities. Photography is also prohibited inside La Casa del Pueblo and La Capilla without express written consent by the corporation.

In the evening of Jan. 1, 2024, traditional dancing in front of the sanctuario, a rosary, benediction will be held followed by a procession to return the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe to La Capilla.

Tortugas Pueblo is located at 3620 Casa de Pueblo St., Las Cruces. The base of Tortugas “A” Mountain is located at 4596 Dripping Springs Rd.

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on X, formerly Twitter.

