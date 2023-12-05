Here's what we know about ASU's $185 million expansion at its Polytechnic campus in Mesa

Arizona State University has started construction of its new center for manufacturing research and education at its Polytechnic campus in southeast Mesa.

Leaders from the university and Mesa gathered Tuesday to mark the occasion at 6155 S. Innovation Way West, along Power and Williams Field roads.

The expansion includes a 173,194 square-foot, three-story building that will be the “largest new investment in the history of the campus” at $185 million, according to a release from ASU.

The 12th Interdisciplinary Science and Technology Building will house Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering’s new School of Manufacturing Systems and Networks, which is anticipated to open in November 2025.

President Michael Crow announced the expansion in February at Mesa’s state of the city event.

The re-focus on semiconductor chip manufacturing comes after Congress passed the bipartisan CHIPS for America Act in 2022 that provides billions of dollars in grants and federal incentives to boost U.S. production. Arizona is becoming a center for semiconductor manufacturing, with companies such as Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. becoming large employers in the state.

TSMC in July announced a one-year delay in production at its north Phoenix partly because of a shortage of skilled workers.

ASU and the city’s partnership aims to ensure there is an educated workforce in the state to respond to that demand.

Morgan Olsen, the university's executive VP treasurer and chief financial officer, said the campus would be "fundamental to supporting" the growth of the semiconductor industry.

The new campus addition will have classrooms and research labs for:

Robotics for smart manufacturing and industry automation.

Cyber manufacturing and operations research.

Semiconductor manufacturing.

Manufacturing systems for the energy sector.

Crow told attendees at Tuesday's event that it was time to not only invent and create the newest technology but also produce it.

“We’re going to make sure Americans benefit from everything, including making things,” Crow said.

The university is also aiming to increase its enrollment at the Polytechnic Campus to 15,000 students from 6,000 by fall 2028. ASU Polytechnic campus opened in 1996 and has since graduated more than 33,000 students.

A physical magnet for business

One of Mesa Mayor John Giles’s goals has been to increase residents’ higher education attainment, saying it’s something the city needs to get better at, he told The Arizona Republic.

About 30% of Mesa’s population has higher education degrees, according to census data. Meanwhile, neighboring cities like Gilbert and Chandler have populations with 47% and 46% higher education degrees, respectively.

Giles said he believes this expansion could turn the tide.

“This is exactly what the doctor ordered for us … ASU is really addressing one of the top needs in our community,” he said.

Part of the expansion to the Polytechnic campus includes the development of a 300-acre Innovation Zone similar to the ASU Research Park in Tempe, which is nearly at buildout. Tenants at ASU’s commerce park have access to university facilities, faculty and students, as well as on-site resources.

The university expects to create more than 500 jobs and more than $800 million in economic impact on the first 130 acres of the Innovation Zone.

The investment from ASU will attract high-paying jobs to the city, Giles said. “(Businesses) are going to want to hire the young people coming out of this building,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ASU to invest $185 million at Mesa campus for manufacturing