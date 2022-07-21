Here's what we know about Biden's new executive actions on climate change

Reuters Videos

STORY: Responded Pelosi, "I don't ever discuss my travel plans. It's a security issue. You never even hear me say if I'm going to London, because it is a security issue. And so I won't be discussing that now."U.S. President Joe Biden plans to speak with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, by the end of the month at a moment of simmering tensions between the countries over Taiwan and trade.The long-discussed call between the two leaders, their first in four months, would come at a crucial moment given tensions over the status of Taiwan.Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Biden appeared to cast doubt on a trip reportedly planned by Pelosi to visit Taiwan next month."I think that the military thinks it's not a good idea right now, but I don't know what the status of it is," Biden said.Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said they noted Biden's remarks, and that Taiwan and the United States have good mutual trust and smooth communication channels.However, the ministry added that it has not received "exact information" about a visit by Pelosi to Taiwan, and has no further comment.During her Thursday press conference, Pelosi did not confirm whether or not she was going, but added, "If the inference to draw on... is that my going there is problematic - I think what the president was saying is that maybe the military was afraid our plane would get shot down, or something like that, by the Chinese - I don't know exactly. I didn't see it, I didn't hear it, you're telling me, and I've heard it anecdotally, but I haven't heard it from the President."