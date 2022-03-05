Here's What To Know About Boston's Unmasking On Saturday

BOSTON — Starting Saturday, Boston will lift its indoor mask mandate for businesses and other venues as COVID-19 metrics continue to improve.

This means that all residents regardless of vaccination status will be allowed to roam freely throughout Boston bars, restaurants, clubs, gyms, shopping malls, museums, movie theaters and bowling alleys.

Since baseball seems to be out of the question this year, you can at least attend a Celtics or Bruins game maskless at the TD Garden starting Saturday.

Some venues, however, might still require a mask, so don't throw away those masks quite yet - especially as transportation continues to require them.

While indoor masking will no longer be mandated, the city says any individual business, organization or club is free to require face masks to anyone in their establishment if they still choose.

The Board of Health voted unanimously in favor of the March 5 removal date on Tuesday following Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health, and Executive Director's recommendation.



Masking will still be required on all public transportation services, including the MBTA, rideshares, airplanes, and their terminals. Health care facilities will also continue to uphold a mask mandate.

Boston Public School students however will not have to wear masks on school buses, even as they continue to wear masks throughout their school day.



Massachusetts dropped the statewide mask mandate in classrooms on Monday, but Boston Public Schools will still require them as students return from February vacation.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told Radio Boston that school standards are different from businesses and municipal buildings when it comes to removing the masks.

"Many [schools] are older buildings and lack updated ventilation systems to the type of airflow that would be ideal, especially in this current health situation," said Wu. "So we need to be mindful of the facilities, the physical environment as well as the gaps in vaccinations that still remain for our student populations."

