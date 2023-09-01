Here's what we know about the charges against former 911 coordinator Brad Lavan

SOMERSET ― Bradley K. Lavan, Somerset County's former 911 coordinator, was arrested Friday morning by borough police, charged with multiple counts of sexual offenses against five children under 6 years of age.

Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar announces the criminal charges filed against Bradley K. Lavan on Friday at the Somerset Borough Police Department, joined by Somerset Borough Police Chief Randolph Cox, Somerset County Trial Deputy Assistant District Attorney Christina DeMarco-Breeden, and Assistant District Attorney Thomas Leiden.

The charges were announced at a press conference at 11:30 a.m. at the Somerset Borough Police Department by Molly Metzgar, acting county district attorney. Also present for the announcement were Somerset Police Chief Randolph Cox; Somerset County Trial Deputy Assistant District Attorney Christina DeMarco-Breeden and Assistant District Attorney Thomas Leiden.

"Today, I am announcing that following a thorough investigation, former Somerset County 911 Coordinator Bradley Kenneth Lavan has been arrested and charged by the Somerset Borough Police Department with sexual offenses against five children, ranging in age from 3 to 6 years old, which began on or about Jan. 1, 2021, through on or about Jan. 26, 2023," Metzgar said.

"It is alleged that Mr. Lavan groomed these very young children and forced them into performing various sex acts on him while they were in his home. It is further alleged that he showed at least one of the victim's pornographic material as a teaching tool for performing these acts."

This photo of Brad Lavan was taken when he was employed as Somerset County's 911 coordinator.

Five separate criminal complaints – one for each child victim – have been filed against Lavan, 30, of Somerset, charging him with multiple felony offenses: Rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children. He was also charged with both felony and misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and indecent exposure, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Metzgar thanked Cox and Dets. Angelo Cancelliere and Ruth Beckner from the Somerset Borough Police Department, DeMarco-Breeden and Leiden from the district attorney's office and the Somerset County Child Advocacy Center for their "tireless efforts to bring this case forward."

"These are the most serious charges that can be brought against an individual for sexually assaulting children," she said. "Children of this age are especially vulnerable, as they are learning to trust the individuals tasked with caring for them. Prosecuting these types of offenses and protecting our most precious but vulnerable members of society are of the utmost importance to my office."

After his arrest, Lavan was arraigned by District Justice Kenneth Johnson of Somerset and was placed in the Somerset County Jail, with bail set at $750,000 straight cash bond. A preliminary hearing has tentatively been scheduled for Sept. 12.

Cox said the district attorney's office was present when Lavan was arrested at a residence in Somerset Township where he was staying, then added that the residence where Lavan was arrested was not the same residence where the sexual offenses he's charged with were alleged to have taken place.

"This has been a lengthy investigation, and we just hope you understand that when we're dealing with a situation like this, with children of that age, it is best to take our time and do things correctly, even if that means do things slowly," Cox said. "We've been working for many months to get to this point."

Metzgar said the investigation on Lavan and any additional alleged illegal activity is ongoing.

"Mr. Lavan had access to children in various capacities in the communities in which he was a part of," she said. "If anyone has any information of illegal behavior by Mr. Lavan, we urge you to come forward now and speak with law enforcement.

"This investigation is far from complete, and we intend to continue to work tirelessly to ensure that every victim receives justice."

