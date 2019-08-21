Here's What You Should Know About Chelyabinsk Forge-and-Press Plant, Public Joint Stock Company's (MCX:CHKZ) 2.4% Dividend Yield

Today we'll take a closer look at Chelyabinsk Forge-and-Press Plant, Public Joint Stock Company (MCX:CHKZ) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. Yet sometimes, investors buy a popular dividend stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

Investors might not know much about Chelyabinsk Forge-and-Press Plant's dividend prospects, even though it has been paying dividends for the last six years and offers a 2.4% yield. A 2.4% yield is not inspiring, but the longer payment history has some appeal. Before you buy any stock for its dividend however, you should always remember Warren Buffett's two rules: 1) Don't lose money, and 2) Remember rule #1. We'll run through some checks below to help with this.

MISX:CHKZ Historical Dividend Yield, August 21st 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. In the last year, Chelyabinsk Forge-and-Press Plant paid out 27% of its profit as dividends. This is a medium payout level that leaves enough capital in the business to fund opportunities that might arise, while also rewarding shareholders. Plus, there is room to increase the payout ratio over time.

Another important check we do is to see if the free cash flow generated is sufficient to pay the dividend. With a cash payout ratio of 238%, Chelyabinsk Forge-and-Press Plant's dividend payments are poorly covered by cash flow. Paying out such a high percentage of cash flow suggests that the dividend was funded from either cash at bank or by borrowing, neither of which is desirable over the long term. While Chelyabinsk Forge-and-Press Plant's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, free cash flow is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were it to repeatedly pay dividends that were not well covered by cash flow, this could be a risk to Chelyabinsk Forge-and-Press Plant's ability to maintain its dividend.

Is Chelyabinsk Forge-and-Press Plant's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Chelyabinsk Forge-and-Press Plant has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). With net debt of 4.27 times its EBITDA, investors are starting to take on a meaningful amount of risk, should the business enter a downturn.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. With EBIT of 2.07 times its interest expense, Chelyabinsk Forge-and-Press Plant's interest cover is starting to look a bit thin.