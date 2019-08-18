Here's What You Should Know About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company's (NYSE:CTB) 1.7% Dividend Yield

Dividend paying stocks like Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. On the other hand, investors have been known to buy a stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

A 1.7% yield is nothing to get excited about, but investors probably think the long payment history suggests Cooper Tire & Rubber has some staying power. Some simple analysis can offer a lot of insights when buying a company for its dividend, and we'll go through this below.

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. Looking at the data, we can see that 30% of Cooper Tire & Rubber's profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. This is a medium payout level that leaves enough capital in the business to fund opportunities that might arise, while also rewarding shareholders. Plus, there is room to increase the payout ratio over time.

In addition to comparing dividends against profits, we should inspect whether the company generated enough cash to pay its dividend. The company paid out 64% of its free cash flow, which is not bad per se, but does start to limit the amount of cash Cooper Tire & Rubber has available to meet other needs. It's positive to see that Cooper Tire & Rubber's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. Cooper Tire & Rubber has been paying dividends for a long time, but for the purpose of this analysis, we only examine the past 10 years of payments. The dividend has been stable over the past 10 years, which is great. We think this could suggest some resilience to the business and its dividends. Its most recent annual dividend was US$0.42 per share, effectively flat on its first payment ten years ago.





Dividend Growth Potential

Dividend payments have been consistent over the past few years, but we should always check if earnings per share (EPS) are growing, as this will help maintain the purchasing power of the dividend. Over the past five years, it looks as though Cooper Tire & Rubber's EPS have declined at around 4.7% a year. If earnings continue to decline, the dividend may come under pressure. Every investor should make an assessment of whether the company is taking steps to stabilise the situation.