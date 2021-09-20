Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now

FILE PHOTO: Palestinians receive third shot of COVID-19 vaccine in West Bank
·3 min read

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Two-thirds of world leaders return to U.N. in person

As the coronavirus still rages amid an inequitable vaccine rollout, only about a third of the 193 U.N. states are planning to again send videos. The United States tried to dissuade leaders from coming to New York in a bid to stop the U.N. General Assembly from becoming a "super-spreader event."

A so-called U.N. honor system means that anyone entering the assembly hall effectively declares they are vaccinated, but they do not have to show proof. New York City has set up a van outside the United Nations for the week to supply free testing and free shots of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Key data on U.S. J&J, Moderna boosters weeks away, Fauci says

Data needed to determine the advisability of booster shots of the Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines is just weeks away, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on Sunday.

Health officials signaled they expected boosters would ultimately be recommended for a broad swath of the population, but urged Americans not to seek booster doses until they have FDA approval.

U.S. FDA advisers recommend boosters for 65 and above

Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted on Friday to recommend COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for Americans 65 and older and those at high risk of severe illness, after overwhelmingly rejecting a call for broader approval.

The panelists suggested the evidence supporting broad approval was inadequate, and they wanted to see more safety data, especially concerning the risk of heart inflammation in younger people after vaccination.

Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track COVID-19 origin

Researchers are collecting samples from bats in northern Cambodia in a bid to understand the coronavirus pandemic, returning to a region where a very similar virus was found in the animals a decade ago.

Two samples from horseshoe bats were collected in 2010 in Stung Treng province near Laos and kept in freezers at the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge (IPC) in Phnom Penh. Tests done on them last year revealed a close relative to the coronavirus that has killed more than 4.6 million people worldwide.

Dr. Veasna Duong, head of virology at the IPC, said humans were responsible for the devastation caused by COVID-19, due to interference and destruction of natural habitats.

Some U.S. hospitals forced to ration care

Surges in coronavirus cases in several U.S. states this week, along with staffing and equipment shortages, are exacting a mounting toll on hospitals and their workers even as the number of new admissions nationwide ebbs, leading to warnings at some facilities that care would be rationed.

In Alaska, the influx is so heavy that the state's largest hospital is no longer able to provide life-saving care to every patient who needs it due to the influx of COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to an open letter from the medical executive committee of Providence Alaska Medical Center this week.

(Compiled by Karishma Singh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: New Zealand’s largest city to remain locked down

    New Zealand’s largest city will remain in lockdown for at least two more weeks, although some restrictions will be eased from Tuesday. Auckland has been in the strictest form of lockdown for just over a month, the longest stretch since the pandemic began. New Zealand has taken an unusual zero-tolerance approach to the coronavirus and has been trying to completely eliminate an outbreak of the delta variant.

  • France cancels defense meeting with UK - sources

    A Franco-British defense ministers' summit due to take place this week has been cancelled by Paris.That's according to sources familiar with the matter.France called off the meeting as its anger boils over about Australia's decision to scrap a multi-billion dollar submarine order for an alternative one with Britain and the U.S.The sources said French Armed Forces minister Florence Parly personally took the decision to drop the meeting with British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.The French defense ministry could not be immediately reached.The British defense ministry declined to comment.The scrapping of the $40 billion dollar submarine contract has triggered a diplomatic crisis, with Paris recalling its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra for consultations.Australia plans to build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with U.S. and British technology in a trilateral security partnership announced last week.France claims not to have been consulted by its allies, while Australia says it had made clear to Paris for months its concerns over the 2016 contract.French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden will speak by telephone in the coming days to discuss the crisis.

  • Volcano erupts on Atlantic island; lava destroys some homes

    A volcano on Spain’s Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma erupted Sunday after a weeklong buildup of seismic activity, prompting authorities to evacuate thousands as lava flows destroyed isolated houses and threatened to reach the coast. The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute reported the initial eruption shortly after 3 p.m. near the southern end of the island, which saw its last eruption in 1971.

  • Vietnam capital Hanoi to ease coronavirus curbs this week

    Vietnam's capital Hanoi will further ease its coronavirus restrictions from this week, the government said, with new cases on the decline and the majority of its adult population partially vaccinated. Most construction projects can resume from Wednesday, authorities said late on Sunday, adding further easing would follow, with average new daily cases down to just 20. So far 94% of Hanoi's adult population of 5.75 million has received one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, with the aim of completing second doses by the end of November, said deputy chairman of Hanoi's ruling People's Committee, Duong Duc Tuan.

  • Yellen urges Congress to act quickly on debt ceiling or risk ‘economic catastrophe’

    In an op-ed column published by the Wall Street Journal, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen noted that Congress has never defaulted, and must not now.

  • Prince Charles's charity mired in further controversy over donor linked to Taiwanese arms deal

    The Prince of Wales is facing further questions over his charity’s funding after it emerged that a Chinese donor is wanted in Taiwan over a historic arms deal.

  • A North Miami man tried a $1.5 million tax fraud. He got $454,000 — and prison time

    A North Miami man collected other folks’ names, birthdates and Social Security numbers, then tried to collect $1.5 million of their tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

  • Thousands of public workers seek vaccine exemptions in Washington state

    Some 4,800 state employees in Washington have already requested medical or religious exemptions from Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

  • Oregon COVID cases, deaths, hospitalizations on decline

    Oregon’s public health officials are pointing to signs of optimism in their fight against COVID-19.

  • Fauci says a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for air travel hasn't been 'taken off the table'

    "We have not yet gotten to the point of requiring vaccinations on domestic flights, but everything is on the table," Fauci said.

  • Canada's Trudeau may cling to power in election but looks unlikely to secure majority

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may cling to power in Monday's election but looks set to lose his bid for a parliamentary majority after a tough campaign that dashed his hopes for a convincing win. Trudeau has a minority administration, forcing him to rely on other parties and make policy compromises to govern. With opinion polls last month showing him far ahead, he triggered the vote two years early, saying voters needed to weigh in on his left-of-center Liberal government's handling of COVID-19.

  • France sees "crisis" over submarine cancellation - Le Drian

    France is in a "crisis" with the United States and Australia after Canberra's cancellation of a multi-billion dollar submarine order led Paris to recall envoys from its allies, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said. France said on Friday it was recalling its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra over a trilateral security deal also involving Britain which sank the submarine contract with Paris.

  • Fauci: COVID Vaccine Will 'Certainly' Be Available By Fall For Kids Under 12

    Anticipation for a vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 comes as pediatric coronavirus cases continue to spike across the country.

  • When Jordana Brewster learned the first scene she filmed for 'Fast 9' was going to be cut from the movie, she initially thought she did something wrong

    Director Justin Lin tells Insider he went back and forth on leaving a scene featuring Mia in "F9." It was the first scene Jordana Brewster filmed.

  • It's never been more clear: companies should give up on back to office and let us all work remotely, permanently

    A permanent switch to remote work is the best way forward, and collaborative tech would come with it.

  • Allowing 16-year-olds to change gender risks ‘opening floodgates’ to irreversible surgeries, SNP told

    SNP plans to lower the age at which Scots can legally change their gender to 16 risk “opening the floodgates” to allowing teenagers to access irreversible gender reassignment surgeries on the NHS, campaigners have warned.

  • Biden faces booster plan blowback at home and abroad

    The president is again taking heat for an artificial deadline as experts question the choice to put a public timeline on wide availability of booster shots.

  • Ben Roethlisberger: I’m frustrated I’m not playing well enough

    Ben Roethlisberger didn’t play well enough for the Steelers to win Sunday. Those are his words. The star quarterback appeared to be making a point by pointing the finger at himself. Roethlisberger repeatedly said he “didn’t play well enough” or he “didn’t play good enough” or he “has to play better.” Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com [more]

  • North Korea warns U.S. risks "nuclear arms race" over submarine deal with Australia

    North Korea warned of possible "counteraction" if it finds the new U.S. deal to provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia is a threat to its security, per a statement published by the state-run KCNA news agency Monday. Details: The North Korean Foreign Ministry statement said both the U.S. security partnership with the U.K. and Australia, known as AUKUS, and the submarine deal were "extremely undesirable and dangerous acts which will upset the strategic balance in the Asia-Pacific region a

  • France's anger at U.S., U.K., Australia over defense deal may not die down quickly

    France's anger at U.S., U.K., Australia over defense deal may not die down quickly