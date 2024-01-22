Here's what we know about Dallas' special meeting

The Dallas Board of Alderman is holding a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss traffic on Trade Street.

The meeting will involve the North Carolina Department of Transportation, and the public is invited, Dallas Mayor Hayley Beaty said.

"It's really vague right now, but it's simply just a discussion about traffic, and it is open to the public," Beaty said. "I don't know where this discussion is going to lead, but I'm excited to meet with them."

Beaty said that the town is holding the meeting because Dallas residents have been complaining about traffic problems.

"There have been complaints from the citizens that the lights are not triggering well… traffic is backed up down Trade Street through Dallas near Long Creek Fish Camp. Because of the light I guess length, it has increased the flow of traffic, but in a way that has increased speeding," Beaty said. "A lot of people are complaining about safety on Trade Street."

The meeting will be held Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Dallas Courthouse.

Traffic flows along Trade Street in Dallas Saturday morning, Jan. 20, 2024.

