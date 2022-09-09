Here's what we know about documents released in ethics investigation against Gov. Kristi Noem

A trove of information released by a South Dakota ethics board Friday has detailed extensively its months-long investigation into if Gov. Kristi Noem misused her position in 2020.

The document drop comes two weeks after the Government Accountability Board moved to partially dismiss and close a year-long investigation into allegations of Noem's involvement in helping her daughter, Kassidy Peters, obtain a real-estate appraiser's license.

A second complaint concerning Noem's alleged personal use of state airplanes was forwarded to the Attorney General's office for review.

During the Aug. 22 meeting, board members ruled there was sufficient evidence that Noem engaged in conflict of interest and malfeasance. They voted to take "appropriate action," but that was not defined at the time of the vote.

Here's what the team at the Argus Leader has learned so far:

Ravnsborg requested outside investigative counsel for the complaint

In former Attorney General Ravnsborg’s initial letter to the GAB about the complaint that Noem misused her office to help her daughter, he wrote that he understood the investigation would take serious administrative, budgetary and professional support.

He recommended using outside resource support and had identified former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice David Lillehaug and his Minneapolis law firm.

Lillehaug, who served as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota, would have also been assisted by Alethea Huyser, the former Assistant Solicitor General in the Minnesota AG’s office.

Additional witness identified at 2020 Governor's Mansion meeting

Graham Oey, an attorney for the Department of Labor, was present during the meeting between the Governor, Sherry Bren, Peters and Hultman, according to a letter filed by Ravnsborg dated Nov. 22, 2021. He called on Oey to testify as to what happened in the meeting.

Ravnsborg added that there were “numerous non-lawyers in the room so any attorney-client privilege would be moot.”

