Here's what to know about Donald Trump's Greenville visit from his arrival to a town hall

Greenville residents have three opportunities to see former president Donald Trump in the Upstate on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's Republican primary election.

Trump Force One − the private plane of the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination − will arrive at Cerulean General Aviation in Greer. He will also be the featured guest at a Fox News Town Hall at the Greenville Convention Center and will end his day at a fancy fundraiser.

Trump to arrive on Trump Force One

Trump is scheduled to arrive at Cerulean General Aviation, 3052 Tradeport Drive, at 1:45 p.m. Airport officials would not give any other details about his arrival.

The Trump campaign did send out a list of prohibited items for folks who plan to try to see the former president at the airport. The prohibited items included aerosols, alcoholic beverages, balloons, banners, signs, placards, drones and other unmanned aircraft systems, e-cigarettes, explosives of any kind (including fireworks), firearms, glass, thermal and metal containers, laser lights and laser pointers, Mace and/or pepper spray, noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, packages, spray containers, structures, supports for signs/placards, weapons, and any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.

Trump to appear at Fox News Town Hall

Trump will be the guest for a town hall in Greenville after arriving on Tuesday.

The hour-long event, hosted by FOX News' The Ingraham Angle, will begin at 2:45 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center, located at 1 Exposition Drive. The town hall was initially planned to be held at the smaller Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.

The live taping will broadcast at 7 p.m.

According to FOX News, the segment will focus on America's domestic and foreign policy challenges and solutions. A discussion of recent polling among minorities toward Trump also is expected. Additional topics will include Trump's ongoing legal battles, the remaining primaries, and his potential vice-president pick.

Trump to attend $6,600 per person fundraiser

Later on in the day, Trump will attend a $6,600-per-person fundraiser hosted by the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising group at an undisclosed location.

There will be photo opportunities with Trump and a VIP reception for $23,200.

RSVPs will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a post on X from Rep. William Timmons. Several of those scheduled to attend include Gov. Henry McMaster, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Tim Scott, and retired Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz.

Democrats react to Trump's visit

Democratic reaction to Trump's visit was sharp. "The Greenville County Democratic Party stands with President Biden at this critical juncture in U.S. history, and calls upon the rest of our county to do the same," said Amanda McDougald Scott, chair of Greenville County Democratic Party.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Donald Trump to stump in Greenville on Tuesday ahead of SC primary