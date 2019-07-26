Here's What You Should Know About Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.'s (HKG:1330) 3.0% Dividend Yield

Today we'll take a closer look at Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. (HKG:1330) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. Yet sometimes, investors buy a popular dividend stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group yields a solid 3.0%, although it has only been paying for three years. It's certainly an attractive yield, but readers are likely curious about its staying power. There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

Click the interactive chart for our full dividend analysis

SEHK:1330 Historical Dividend Yield, July 27th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. Looking at the data, we can see that 40% of Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group's profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. A medium payout ratio strikes a good balance between paying dividends, and keeping enough back to invest in the business. One of the risks is that management reinvests the retained capital poorly instead of paying a higher dividend.

We also measure dividends paid against a company's levered free cash flow, to see if enough cash was generated to cover the dividend. Last year, Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group paid a dividend while reporting negative free cash flow. While there may be an explanation, we think this behaviour is generally not sustainable.

Is Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). With net debt of 8.39 times its EBITDA, Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group could be described as a highly leveraged company. While some companies can handle this level of leverage, we'd be concerned about the dividend sustainability if there was any risk of an earnings downturn.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. Interest cover of 2.45 times its interest expense is starting to become a concern for Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group, and be aware that lenders may place additional restrictions on the company as well. Low interest cover and high debt can create problems right when the investor least needs them, and we're reluctant to rely on the dividend of companies with these traits.