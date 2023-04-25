Here's what to know about E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit against former President Donald Trump

Reuters

Here is a timeline of former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll's civil lawsuit accusing former U.S. President Donald Trump of rape and defamation, which goes to trial on Tuesday. September 2020 - The U.S. Department of Justice moves the case to federal court, saying Trump spoke about Carroll in his official capacity as president, and the government should be substituted for Trump as the defendant. October 2020 - U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan refuses to substitute the government as a defendant, saying Trump was not a government employee and his statements were not made within the scope of his job as president.