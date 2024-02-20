Here's what you need to know about early voting in Tazewell County

With both the Democratic and Republican general primary elections in Illinois set for Mar. 19, early voting in Tazewell County is underway.

For voters wishing to avoid waiting in line on Election Day, the Tazewell County Clerk and Recorder of Deeds Elections Division has established one permanent and four temporary early voting sites.

Here's what you need to know about early voting in the area.

Where can I vote early in-person in Tazewell County?

Permanent Site

Tazewell County Clerk and Recorder of Deeds Office, 11 S. 4th St., Pekin

Temporary Sites

Morton Township, 300 W. Jefferson St., Morton

Washington Township, 58 Valley Forge Road., Washington

Folepi’s Market Place 2200 E. Washington St., East Peoria

Tremont Community Center 216 S. Sampson St., Tremont

Are all of the early voting locations open?

The temporary sites will open for early voting Mar. 1 and will be open on Fridays through Mar. 10 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Tazewell County Clerk and Recorder of Deeds Office opened its early voting site last Thursday and will be open until Mar. 18. Hours of operation are available at Tazewell-il.gov.

Can you vote by mail for the primary?

Yes, you can. You can apply for a ballot by visiting il-tazewell.ballotrequest.net.

I haven't registered to vote yet, can I still do that?

Yes. You can register to vote every day leading up to the election, including on March 19.

