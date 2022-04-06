Here's what we know about the Erie High School shooting

The 2,300-student Erie High School was thrown into turmoil on Tuesday morning when one student shot another inside the school.

Officials held a news conference on the incident on Tuesday afternoon, and officials have released other details.

Here's what we know.

What happened?

At about 9:22 a.m. on Tuesday, Erie High reported a shooting inside the school, at 3325 Cherry St. The Erie police and emergency personnel arrived within 90 seconds.

Authorities said the victim was shot in a hallway while other students were around. The students were not changing classes at the time, Erie schools Superintendent Brian Polito said.

Tuesday's events: DA, police: Suspect in Erie High shooting is under 15, still at large

A school nurse immediately tended to the injured student. The shooter fled the building and was still at large on Wednesday morning. The shooter used a 9 mm handgun that had not been recovered, police said.

The Erie School District initially reported on Tuesday morning that a suspect was in custody, but a district spokeswoman said that information was released in error and the suspect was not arrested.

Erie Bureau of Police officers gather near Erie High School after a student was shot and injured there on Tuesday. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening. Pennsylvania State Police assisted as did law enforcement officers from Millcreek, Erie County Sheriff's Office and the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Police told the Erie Times-News on Wednesday morning that the five shots were fired, and that the victim was hit at least three times. Police said the victim was struck in the abdomen and lower extremities, and that the injuries were not life threatening.

The injured student was removed from the building on a stretcher and placed in an ambulance outside Erie High at about 9:45 a.m.

Who are the shooter and the victim?

Authorities did not identify the shooter or the victim, other than to say they are students at Erie High. The officials said they are limited on what information they can release on the shooter because the victim is a juvenile.

The shooter is younger than 15 years old. This was made clear at Tuesday's news conference when Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz said the suspect, when found, would be charged as a juvenile rather than an adult because the student is younger than 15.

Story continues

The state's Fisher Bill, which permits police to charge juveniles as adults for violent crimes, applies to juveniles who are at least 15 years old.

The only exception is that juveniles younger than 15 can be charged with homicide.

"Due to the age of the juvenile, the Fisher Bill would not be appropriate," Hirz said at the news conference.

Who is investigating?

The Erie police is the lead investigative agency, with help from the Erie School District's police force. The Erie County District Attorney's Office is also closely involved, particularly because the suspect is a juvenile.

The police swept Erie High for weapons following the shooting and found none, authorities said.

How did the Erie School District respond?

The school district dismissed Erie High students for the day on Tuesday. Police said at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday that all students had left the building, and that the police had released the building back to the school district.

The district canceled all classes at Erie High, whether in-person or virtual, for the rest of the week. Erie High students will not return to the school until April 19, because the school district's spring break runs from April 11 through April 18.

The school district canceled classes only at Erie High. Classes at the district's other high school, Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy, are unaffected. On Tuesday, the district placed Collegiate under a "soft lockdown" for a time, meaning that students were not allowed to leave their classrooms.

What about school security at Erie High?

The Erie School District has members of its police force, who are armed, at Erie High, but students at the school do not go through metal detectors when they enter the building.

Polito, the superintendent, said Erie High has never had medical detectors, but that security wands are used on students who arrive to school late, and that the officials also conduct random checks with security wants of students at Erie High.

Polito on Tuesday the district is working on an updated security plan for Erie High that will be in place when students return on April 18. He said the district will communicate details of the plan to families before students return.

Erie High, the former Central High School, was created in 2017 with the merger of East, Strong Vincent and Central high schools at the Central building, which is now Erie High. To improve security at Erie High in 2017, the district installed 345 new security cameras at the school.

Also, in 2017, the district said district police officers would use hand-held metal detectors to wand students at random as they enter school and are in class, as the officers did at East and Strong Vincent high schools. The district said it would not wand all students as they enter school, a measure that the district at the time described as cumbersome, time-consuming and unnecessary.

"It is a school. We don’t want it to be a lockdown facility," the district's executive director of operations, Neal Brokman, said in an interview in July 2017. "We want the kids to be safe, but we want them to be comfortable at school. We want to strike a balance — to be safe, but this also a place of education."

In a statement on Tuesday, Polito said:

"We are devastated and angered by this senseless tragedy, and we are all hoping for the full and speedy recovery of the student involved," Erie schools Superintendent Brian Polito said in the statement. "I want to thank district and city police for their very prompt and thorough response.

"Incidents like these are a reflection of a troubling rise in youth violence in Erie," Polito said. "As we ask the entire community to come together to address this challenge, we are working on a comprehensive plan for students and staff to safely return to school. The well-being of our students and staff is and always will be our priority, and we will take every measure possible to ensure their safety and security."

How have the teachers responded?

On Tuesday, the president of the Erie Education Association teachers' union issued a statement that sharply criticized the Erie School District for its handling of security measures at Erie High.

"No bureaucracy is worth a human life," according to the statement from the president, Mary Theuerkauf. "We will not stand by one day more until the safety of our students and staff is properly addressed. This is a demand, not a suggestion, that Administration and School Board start acting to protect the lives in our buildings."

When is last time a school-related shooting happened in Erie County?

School shootings have been rare in Erie County, though school officials for years have dealt with unfounded threats. In the last school-related shooting in the county, General McLane School District teacher John Gillette was shot and killed by a student during a James W. Parker Middle School dance in April 1998. The dance was not at the school.

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNpalattella.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Here's what we know about the Erie school shooting