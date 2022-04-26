Here's what we know so far about the police shooting at the Lake Lansing Meijer

EAST LANSING — A 21-year-old Lansing man was still in the hospital Tuesday after being shot by East Lansing police Monday night in the parking lot at the Lake Lansing Meijer, according to Michigan State Police.

So far, East Lansing Police's account of the shooting leaves many questions unanswered. Michigan State Police, who has taken over the investigation, has not offered any new information on the shooting on Tuesday.

Two East Lansing police officers are on paid administrative leave while MSP investigates the shooting.

The man's aunt, Charity VanAtten, said the past 24 hours have been awful as the family has fought to find out what hospital her nephew was being treated at and what condition he was in. They confirmed which hospital he was at through the police scanner and a family friend who works at a local hospital, she said.

VanAtten said she doesn't know if her nephew was shoplifting or if he had a gun, but that shouldn't matter. Witnesses told her he was unarmed while running away from the officers, and she believes he didn't deserve to get shot.

"You see that stuff on the news and when it's other people you feel horrible and sympathize, but when it's your family member and people are commenting, 'oh he was shoplifting and he deserves to be shot...'" VanAtten said, trailing off. "No he does not."

What police said happened

East Lansing officers went to the Lake Lansing Meijer after someone called the police at about 6:30 p.m. Monday and said a man with a gun had just walked into the store.

Dispatchers relayed the following information to officers:

"I have a caller that advised for a 20-year-old Black male, he was wearing a yellow and black jacket with a mask covering his whole face except his eyes, pulled a gun out of his car and went inside the store, caller’s advising that the accused walked in through the grocery side. He’s not threatening anybody with it, just walked inside the store."

One of the officers in the store told dispatchers they had seen a man who matched the description and he had run.

The officers chased the man through the store and parking lot, where many shoppers were getting in or out of their cars or loading groceries into the trunk.

Within 30 seconds, one of the officers shot twice at the fleeing man, he told dispatchers over the radio.

Perspective from a witness

One woman, who was sitting in her car in the parking lot, said in a live video she posted on Facebook that she had witnessed the leadup to the shooting. The woman could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

The woman recorded the video while sitting in her car, unable to leave the parking lot because she was inside the crime scene tape. She described the events she had seen but did not capture the shooting in her video.

The woman described seeing the East Lansing officer drop his taser in front of her car, pull out his gun and shoot the man he had been chasing. She said the man who was fleeing did not have a gun or weapon in his hands at the time he was shot.

The second officer, who was cutting through the parking lot behind the woman's car, fired about eight shots at that point, despite the man having his hands up, the woman said. After police handcuffed the man on the ground, the woman said in the video that they searched him and did not find a gun.

East Lansing police said in a press release that "the officers encountered the subject and shots were fired." The release said officers found a weapon at the scene.

VanAtten said she is frustrated by the lack of training officers have. The two officers who shot her nephew have two years and two and a half years of experience.

"He drops his taser, so the next impulse is to grab his gun and shoot my nephew, who is running away from them?" VanAtten said. "We all know that's not the way you'd handle that."

Reactions to the shooting

Chuck Grigsby, who served as chair of the committee that helped form the East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission, said he believes the commission will be very involved with this shooting investigation: Learning what happened, providing transparency and looking at what could have been done differently.

East Lansing has a history with police traffic stops and use of force incidents, which led to commission's formation, Grigsby said.

There’s a lot of moving parts with a shooting like this — body camera footage, the 911 calls, dispatchers and witnesses — so it will take some effort to get a good grasp of what happened, Grigsby said. He doesn’t expect people to understand clearly what happened until a bit down the road.

"At the end of the day, there was no fatalities involved, thankfully,” he said. “And I'm just very, very happy that everyone was able to go home."

East Lansing City Councilmember Dana Watson, who is also a council liaison to the East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission, said she wants to wait for the facts and truths to come out. She's glad there is an ongoing investigation so the community can get a good picture of what went down, she said.

“I am relieved that the person is alive, that everyone's still alive,” she said.

East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon deferred comment to East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas and East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson.

“Because this is an officer-involved shooting, per ELPD’s policy, the investigation has been taken over by the Michigan State Police," Lahanas wrote in a statement provided by East Lansing Communication Administrator Mikell Frey. "The East Lansing Police Department will be fully cooperating with this transparent, independent investigation. Plans are also being made to consult with the East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission in the coming week."

