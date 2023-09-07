Here's what we know so far about the UW-Madison assault that nearly killed a student

Steven K. Rogstad's "Lincoln Among the Badgers" tells the stories of Wisconsin's many monuments and memorials to the president, including the statue outside Bascom Hall on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus in Madison.

A brutal assault on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus early Sunday morning left a female UW student hospitalized and in critical condition.

The suspected attacker, a 26-year-old man, was arrested just after midnight Wednesday on preliminary charges of 1st-degree reckless injury, 1st-degree sexual assault and strangulation.

When and where did the attack occur?

At about 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 2, police were called to the 500 block of W. Wilson Street by a resident who found the severely beaten woman.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition as of late Sunday, but her condition has since improved to stable. She is expected to survive, police said.

Who is the victim?

The victim of the attack is a female UW-Madison student in her 20s. The victim's name and exact age have not been released.

Police say it appears she did not know the suspect, a 26-year-old male.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said during a Wednesday press conference the attack was completely random, which made it "one of the most frightening" aspects of the crime.

Has the attacker been caught?

Yes, the Madison Police Department pulled over and arrested the suspected attacker just after midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The man has been booked into jail by the Dane County Sherriff's Office. He has been charged with 1st-degree reckless injury, 1st-degree sexual assault and strangulation. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is not naming him because he has not officially been charged with a crime.

The alleged attacker remained at the scene Sunday morning and pretended to be a witness, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. Barnes said the suspect told a witness he'd found the victim, but he refused to stay at the scene and drove away, the State Journal reported.

The State Journal reported that body camera footage from Fitchburg police shows they stopped the suspect about an hour before the attack for a vehicle registration violation. The body camera footage also helped investigators later identify the man, Barnes said.

How did police investigate the attack?

The attack led to a series of temporary changes, including an increased police presence on campus and a swath of resources being dedicated to finding the suspect.

On Tuesday, the Madison Police Department released a statement saying leadership had met to "discuss updates to the horrific incident that occurred on Sunday." The department said they were making significant progress in the investigation.

"Detectives and investigators over the weekend gathered physical, digital and biological evidence," Madison Police Department Public Information Officer Stephanie Fryer said in the statement.

On Wednesday, police confirmed that video evidence showing the suspect's license plate allowed them to locate the man — he was pulled over and arrested for a registration violation, Barnes said.

Police said biological evidence found at the scene is also under review.

What have campus officials said about the attack?

In the wake of the incident, University Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin told students the city is generally a safe place, but no place is ever completely safe.

“This is certainly not the way we hoped to begin this new school year, and I know that so many of us in this room — and your parents and families — are feeling anger and grief and anxiety," Mnookin said Tuesday during the university's convocation, a ceremony welcoming new students to campus.

How common are stranger attacks?

Studies indicate that less than 20% of sexual assaults are committed by a perpetrator who is a stranger to the victim, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

An older study by the U.S. Department of Justice found that, in 2010, "strangers committed about 38% of nonfatal violent crimes, including rape/sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault, and simple assault."

What safety resources are available at UW-Madison?

UW-Madison Police encouraged students to download BadgerSafe, a new safety app that debuted last month. The app has safety resources and provides both on and off-campus safety alerts in the campus area. To download the app, search for "BadgerSAFE" in your phone's app store.

Police also recommended that students walk in groups as often as possible.

UW-Madison students can request a companion to accompany them throughout campus and to or from near-campus locations. To request a SAFEwalk, call or text 608-262-5000. Service boundaries do not include far west campus, such as UW Hospital and Eagle Heights.

Mental health resources are available for students and employees. Students can receive 24/7 support and resources by calling the University Health Services' crisis line at 608-265-5600 (option 9). Employees can access mental health resources through the Employee Assistance Office.

You can report an incident to law enforcement by calling the UWPD at 608-264-2677 or call 911 in an emergency.

Students and employees are also encouraged to use services provided by the city of Madison and Dane County.

The Dane County 24/7 RCC sexual violence resource center's helpline is 608-251-7273 while its website is www.thercc.org.

Journal Sentinel reporters Beck Andrew Salgado and Alex Groth contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: UW-Madison assault: What we know about the attack, suspect, victim