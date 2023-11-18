Here's what we know about the father shot in the head while preaching in Glendale

A father of two is fighting for his life after being shot in the head while preaching and encouraging people to attend his church service on a Glendale street corner on Wednesday evening.

Here's what we know:

Who was shot?

Hans Schmidt, a 26-year-old man, serves as the outreach director at Victory Chapel in Glendale. Schmidt, a military combat medic, is married and a father of two young children. Victory Chapel is a Pentecostal church, and its services typically draw about a hundred attendees.

Where and when did the shooting occur?

It happened at the northwest corner of West Peoria and 51st avenues at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Victory Chapel is blocks away.

What kind of injuries did Schmidt sustain?

Schmidt suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Hospital personnel originally believed his injury was due to an assault, but later determined it was a gunshot wound. He was intubated after having a seizure and had fluid drained from his brain.

Have police arrested anyone?

As of Friday evening, no arrests have been made by the police in connection with the shooting. However, authorities believe there may be additional witnesses with information about the case. Individuals with relevant information are urged to contact the police at 623-930-3000 or reach out to Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

