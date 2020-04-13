Here's What You Should Know About International Business Machines Corporation's (NYSE:IBM) 5.3% Dividend Yield

Could International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. Yet sometimes, investors buy a stock for its dividend and lose money because the share price falls by more than they earned in dividend payments.

With International Business Machines yielding 5.3% and having paid a dividend for over 10 years, many investors likely find the company quite interesting. We'd guess that plenty of investors have purchased it for the income. During the year, the company also conducted a buyback equivalent to around 1.5% of its market capitalisation. Some simple analysis can reduce the risk of holding International Business Machines for its dividend, and we'll focus on the most important aspects below.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on International Business Machines!

NYSE:IBM Historical Dividend Yield April 13th 2020 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. International Business Machines paid out 60% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. This is a fairly normal payout ratio among most businesses. It allows a higher dividend to be paid to shareholders, but does limit the capital retained in the business - which could be good or bad.

In addition to comparing dividends against profits, we should inspect whether the company generated enough cash to pay its dividend. International Business Machines paid out a conservative 48% of its free cash flow as dividends last year. It's positive to see that International Business Machines's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Is International Business Machines's Balance Sheet Risky?

As International Business Machines has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA is a measure of a company's total debt. Net interest cover measures the ability to meet interest payments. Essentially we check that a) the company does not have too much debt, and b) that it can afford to pay the interest. International Business Machines has net debt of 3.20 times its EBITDA, which is getting towards the limit of most investors' comfort zones. Judicious use of debt can enhance shareholder returns, but also adds to the risk if something goes awry.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. International Business Machines has EBIT of 10.84 times its interest expense, which we think is adequate.

Consider getting our latest analysis on International Business Machines's financial position here.