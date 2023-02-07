Here's what to know about the Jaran Myles murder trial of Century man

It's been 26 months since a Century man was found dead outside his shed on Nov. 30, 2020. Now, the second man allegedly responsible for his death will have his day in court.

A jury will decide the fate of Jaran Britt Myles, 28, who is charged with the first-degree premeditated murder of Joseph Christopher Smith.

Myles is the second man charged in Smith's death to go to court. Myles sat in jury selection Monday to determine who would sit on the 12-person jury.. The two-day trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Attorney Sean Brown talks with his client Jaran Britt Myles before jury selection begins on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Myles is on trial for the first-degree premeditated murder of Joseph Smith in 2020.

Who are the victims?

Christopher Smith was found dead by Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies at a Century mobile home. Two other men, Lavor Chante Johnson and Xavier Demarquese Walker, were non-fatally shot.

What happened on Nov. 30, 2020?

Deputies were called to a mobile home Alger Road in Century on Nov. 30, 2020, where they found Johnson and Walker each with a gunshot wound to the leg. Smith was found unresponsive in front of a shed behind the home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Johnson, he and Walker were in the shed when someone knocked on the door. After opening it, he said several Black men walked inside and began asking for money.

Johnson said one of the men shot him in the leg and that other men began shooting "in all directions in the shed, hitting Walker in the leg.

After the men inside the shed said they didn't have any money, Johnson said the men took Smith outside of the shed and they heard gunfire and saw Smith lying on the ground.

Johnson positively identified Myles from a photo lineup as one of the men inside the shed that night.

What are Jaran Myles' charges?

A grand jury indicted Myles on Feb. 11, 2021, for first-degree premeditated murder in Smith's death and two counts of aggravated battery for Johnson and Walker's gunshot wounds.

What are the penalties for his charges?

According to Florida Statute 775.082, Myles faces life in prison or the death penalty for the capital felony murder if convicted. He also faces up to 15 years in prison for each aggravated battery charge.

Who are the attorneys and judge in Jaran Myles' trial?

Escambia Circuit Judge John Simon is presiding over the case. Myles was appointed a public defender and is represented by Assistant Public Defender Sean Brown. Assistant State Attorney Alvin Myers is prosecuting the case.

Who are the other suspects in the case?

There were four suspects charged, including Myles, but only three were indicted and only two still have active cases.

E'monee Demontae Long, 18, was charged with first-degree premeditated murder and two counts of aggravated battery but was never indicted. Prosecutors later announced they would not prosecute his case.

Kiauna Shanne Grice was indicted by a grand jury on the same charges as Myles, but prosecutors announced they would not prosecute her case on Feb. 10, 2021.

The final suspect, Tacorius Cordale Stallworth, was indicted for first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery, and his case made it to trial. A jury found Stallworth guilty of all three charges on June 8, 2022. The same day, Simon levied a life sentence without parole and two 15-year sentences for the aggravated battery charges.

