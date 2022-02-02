Here's what we know about last month's triple homicide in Wilmington

A Hampstead man is accused of killing his mother, sister and son before turning the gun on himself in a Wilmington shopping center last month.

Wilbert Lamont Robinson, 40, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and his case is moving through the New Hanover County courts. His next court date is set for Thursday in felony district court.

However, according to Courtney Last with the District Attorney's Office, Robinson won't appear in court Thursday — due to the severity of the charges, his case will move on to be resolved in superior court.

Here's what we know about the triple homicide so far.

Family connection

After several panicked witnesses made calls to 911 dispatchers shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, police arrived at Landfall Shopping Center and found three people dead inside a car outside the Dollar Tree near the Food Lion on Military Cutoff Road.

Robinson has been charged in the deaths of his mother Diretta Robinson, 65, sister Trina Robinson, 48, and a 13-year-old son. He is also charged with shooting in to an occupied vehicle.

Police said Robinson was found at the scene with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment, but police have not said where Robinson was shot.

Released 911 calls paint a picture of panic among witnesses who heard and saw the shooting.

"They're dead, they're all dead in the car...," one caller said. "It's three people, they're all dead."

"A whole family's been shot," another caller said.

Police said it appeared all four people arrived at the shopping center together, and one witness described seeing groceries in the trunk of the car.

According to Pender County Schools, the 13-year-old boy who was murdered was a student at Surf City Middle School.

"The senseless loss of such a young life is difficult to understand," Pender County Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Hill said in the release. "Any time you lose a student, regardless of circumstance, it's felt across the district. We will be here for our students, faculty and staff who need any extra support over the days ahead."

The division offered counseling and other supports to parents, teachers and students following the shooting.

Suspect held without bond

Robinson appeared in New Hanover County court on Jan. 20 — five days after the homicide.

He was transported to the courthouse in an ambulance and appeared in front of a judge laying on a gurney and donning hospital gown.

Robinson was held without bond.

