Here's what to know about the Louisville bus stop shooting and death of Tyree Smith

Louisville is still trying to come to terms with what happened a day after a 16-year-old Eastern High School student was shot and killed while waiting for his school bus.

Tyree Smith was gunned down minutes after leaving his family home in the Russell neighborhood in what police have said was a drive-by shooting. Two other teens were injured, with one hospitalized, in connection with the shooting.

Roughly 24 hours later, schools are working to provide support to students, community members are searching for answers on how to better protect kids and law enforcement is searching for clues to solve the case.

Here's what we know so far about the situation:

Who was Tyree Smith?

Smith was officially identified as the teen killed in Wednesday's shooting by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. A 16-year-old junior at Eastern. Family members say "he was destined for greatness."

Family members, including his mother, have spoken publicly about his death.

At a Wednesday night vigil in the Russell neighborhood, his mother, Sherita Smith, told the crowd her son came from a close-knit family and worked three days a week at a part-time job in addition to going to school.

Sharonda Smith, who said she was Tyree's aunt, said he kept busy with school work and a job and always stayed out of trouble.

Tyree Smith's family speaks out

At Wednesday's vigil, Sherita Smith said she was still in shock over her son's death.

"I'm lost for words … What am I supposed to do when I led my son down the right path, and he gets killed by senseless violence?" she told a crowd gathered near the site of the shooting at Dr. W.J. Hodge and West Chestnut streets.

Other members of the family told reporters violence had been an issue at the bus stop where the shooting happened before.

A sister said the bus stop had already been shot up at least three times this school year. Students would call Eastern High School to report the incidents each time in hopes of getting administrators to do something, the girl said.

The Courier Journal is trying to confirm those reports.

Tyree's great aunt said she was dismayed the school and Jefferson County Public Schools hadn't done more in response to previous incidents.

“Once they’re on the bus stop to go to school, the school is responsible,” the great aunt said. “And when they go to school and tell them the bus stop has been shot up, and then nothing happened, now look what you lost.”

In response to a question from The Courier Journal about the family's comments, JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy on Wednesday evening said, "We have been informed of one report of shots fired in the area near the bus stop, but not at the bus stop."

Updates on investigation into Louisville bus stop shooting

Louisville Metro Police's homicide unit is leading the investigation into the shooting.

No suspects had been identified as of Wednesday evening, LMPD officials said.

Police were looking for a 2019 Jeep Cherokee with an Illinois license plate, number BD91644, in connection with the case.

The Jeep was found on fire about 1:30 a.m. Thursday near a St. Matthews apartment complex, according to police.

"LMPD will have an increased, visible presence as students await transport to and from schools throughout the next several days," the department said in a statement.

No additional details have been released about the two teens who were injured in the shooting.

Funeral arrangements for Tyree Smith

Tyree will be remembered at a service on noon on Saturday, Oct. 2, at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church, at 1620 Anderson St.

Community memorials for Tyree Smith

A large crowd gathered near the sight of the shooting Wednesday night in the Russell neighborhood for a vigil in Tyree's memory.

Some city officials were present, including Metro Councilman Jecorey Arthur, as were some candidates in Louisville's upcoming mayoral election.

More events were planned for Thursday.

A small group of community members gathered from about 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday at the intersection near the shooting scene to light candles and discuss possible solutions to the problem of violence in Louisville.

Stachelle Bussey, founder of The Hope Buss, a nonprofit that works to connect people in the community with needed resources, such as groceries or school supplies, said "us adults have got to believe kids."

"If someone tells you a corner isn't safe," Bussey said, "let's not wait unitl someone gets killed to do something."

Community groups will also host a gathering at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Moore Temple Church of God and Christ, 23rd Street and Broadway, for people to come together and talk through their feelings about the events.

JCPS mental health counselors available

JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said the district “immediately” deployed trained crisis counselors to Eastern after Wednesday's shooting.

Counselors were also sent to Crosby Middle School, which has a bus stop near where the shooting occurred.

Eastern student Solyana Mesfin, a student member on the Kentucky Board of Education, said in a Wednesday night column for "Kentucky Teacher" that students are struggling to communicate their feelings.

"Eastern High School’s Black Student Union convened today, a space where students can be vulnerable in discussions about systemic issues, in and outside of school," she wrote. "Our ongoing emotions prevented us from addressing today’s incident during our meeting. Our inability to speak, speaks volumes on its own. We are tired of witnessing these countless attacks on our community, especially on those our age."

Michelle Sircy, a counseling specialist with the district, told reporters Wednesday afternoon her team is prepared to be in schools as long as needed.

She also encouraged parents and guardians to be prepared for potential "changes" in their student's behavior in the wake of traumatic events such as Wednesday's shooting.

"The most important thing families can do is listen," she said. "Know that your child has had a traumatic day, they've had lots of experiences that have impacted them on many different levels."

Where did the Louisville bus stop shooting happen?

The shooting happened at a school bus stop at Dr. W.J Hodge and West Chestnut streets in the Russell neighborhood.

Where is the Russell neighborhood in Louisville?

Russell is immediately west of downtown and is one of nine neighborhoods that make up Louisville's West End. It is 1.4 square miles, bounded by West Market Street, Ninth Street, West Broadway and Interstate-264.

It was named for African American educator Harvey Clarence Russell Sr. and was once known as "Louisville's Harlem" for its African American businesses along what is now Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

It has high levels of poverty but has been the target of revitalization efforts in recent years.

Residents held a "Homecoming Weekend" earlier this month that featured events honoring the area's historical contributions; supporting new, locally led growth; and promoting Black-owned businesses.

How many youth homicides have there been in Louisville?

Tyree Smith's killing was the 21st youth homicide of 2021. That surpasses last year’s total of 16 juveniles killed.

Eighty-two children and teens ages 17 and younger have been wounded in shootings across Louisville so far this year, according to a preliminary tally from Christopher 2X, whose nonprofit organization Game Changers tracks shootings as part of its violence-prevention efforts.

Last year, 80 children and teens were the victims of nonfatal shootings.

Is there school Thursday at Eastern High School?

Yes — classes have not been disrupted at the high school, located at 12400 Old Shelbyville Road in Middletown.

After-school activities, including sporting events and practices, were also proceeding as scheduled, JCPS spokesman Mark Hebert told The Courier Journal.

