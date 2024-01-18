Here's what we know about the Metro driver involved in fatal bus crash with woman

The Metro bus driver involved in the crash that killed a woman last week had a suspended license due to a speeding offense, which he paid off only a day after the incident, according to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

At this time, the 46-year-old driver is not facing any charges. The Enquirer is not naming him due to this. Metro said the driver has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation takes place.

What happened

Police investigators said the driver was turning onto Duck Creek Road from Dana Avenue near the border of Hyde Park and Evanston just after 4:30 p.m. Jan. 11.

The driver failed to yield to Beverly Kinney as she was crossing the intersection in a marked crosswalk with the walk signal, according the crash report.

Cincinnati police said the 87-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

What his driving record shows

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles released the driver’s record on Wednesday.

It shows he was ticketed for a speeding offense in Warren County in September. Court documents state he was driving 88 in a 65-mph zone. It was his first driving infraction conviction in over 10 years, according to his driving record.

The BMV said the Franklin City Municipal Court sent a license forfeiture request, dated Nov. 30, to the agency due to unpaid fines totaling $227.

The BMV said it received the request via mail on Jan. 9 and immediately suspended the driver’s license.

“On Jan. 12, 2024, the customer walked into the BMV and paid the $25 reinstatement fee and $10 service fee and had his release of forfeiture faxed to BMV Reinstatement Processing,” the agency said.

It is unclear whether the driver knew or was immediately notified that his license had been suspended on Jan. 9.

The record also states his license was either forfeited or suspended another six times between 1999 and 2013. However, it states all those matters are closed.

The driving record also states the driver has been in seven accidents since 2012. The record does not state whether he was at fault in any of those accidents.

What Metro says

Metro and the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority said it is reviewing its policies and working with police in the wake of the fatal crash.

The agency said it was unaware of the driver's suspended license. Metro receives periodic reports on its drivers from a "third-party vendor" and requires drivers to self-report if their license is suspended.

Metro released the most recent report on the driver in response to a records request from The Enquirer.

The report was received by the transit company on Jan. 4, five days before the BMV suspended his license and seven days before the collision with the woman.

Metro has not said when he was hired but The Enquirer has requested his personnel file.

What's next

The Cincinnati police and Metro are continuing to investigate what happened in the crash. If the driver is found to be at fault, he could face criminal charges.

The Enquirer requested documents from Metro about their policies regarding the vetting of drivers and what previous infractions on a driver's record might result in a person not being hired.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Here's what we know about the bus driver in fatal Duck Creek Rd. crash