Here's what to know about Milwaukee, Milwaukee County seats on the ballot this spring

Milwaukee City Attorney Tearman Spencer, Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley are all up for re-election this spring.

The spring 2024 elections will give Milwaukee and Milwaukee County residents an opportunity to choose who will fill important seats across the two local governments.

And Tuesday evening is the deadline for candidates to file enough signatures to get on the ballot.

Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall said no later than Thursday, and likely sooner, her office will be able to determine whether candidates' filings are sufficient.

"We have received the majority of the citywide candidates' nomination papers as of yesterday, so the process of reviewing should go quickly next week," she said in a text message Friday.

As of late Friday, more than three dozen potential candidates were listed on an online spreadsheet the city Election Commission is updating with candidates' information.

Additional candidates could file their paperwork on Tuesday ahead of the 5 p.m. deadline, Woodall said.

At Milwaukee County, elections are gearing up, too, with important seats like county executive and County Board supervisors on the ballot.

Here's what to know about the coming elections:

When are the spring 2024 elections?

The spring election is scheduled for April 2, with any primaries taking place on Feb. 20. Primaries are held if the field needs to be narrowed to a head to head race.

Milwaukee mayor

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is seeking a full four-year term after his April 2022 election to fill the remainder of former Mayor Tom Barrett's term.

Wisconsin God Squad founder David King has submitted enough signatures and has been recommended for placement on the ballot, according to the city Election Commission.

A third potential candidate, Anthony L. Troupe, has filed a declaration of candidacy.

Milwaukee city attorney

Milwaukee City Attorney Tearman Spencer is seeking a second term after an embattled four years in office.

Also seeking the seat is state Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, who announced his plans to run a year ago.

Milwaukee comptroller

Three people have filed to run for the position of the city's chief financial officer after Comptroller Aycha Sawa announced she would not seek a second term.

Milwaukee Deputy Comptroller Bill Christianson has filed enough signatures and been recommended for placement on the ballot, according to the city Election Commission.

Also looking to get on the ballot are former Milwaukee firefighters union president and retired University of Wisconsin System Regent Gregory Gracz and Christopher L. Wanty, who has worked in the Comptroller's Office for 24 years, according to his campaign website.

Milwaukee treasurer

Milwaukee City Treasurer Spencer Coggs is running unopposed. His nomination papers have been determined to be sufficient, according to the Election Commission.

Milwaukee Common Council

A host of candidates have lined up to run for the three Common Council seats where the incumbents are not seeking re-election.

Alds. Khalif Rainey of District 7, Michael Murphy of District 10 and Mark Borkowski of District 11 are not seeking re-election.

Here's who has filed to run in each of those races as of mid-day Friday:

District 7:

Jessica Currie, a community organizer and founder of the nonprofit Missionary Currie for Women and Children.

Kenneth Hughes, who describes himself as a pastor and businessman.

DiAndre Jackson, a longtime Master Lock employee and active United Auto Workers member.

Randy Jones, founder of the nonprofit Staying On Track Inc.

Taryn Webb, a member of the Board of Directors at Sojourner Family Peace Center.

District 10:

District 11:

Peter Burgelis, a Milwaukee County supervisor who is not seeking re-election to the County Board.

Lee Whiting, a member of the city's Safety and Civic Commission.

Josh Zepnick, a former state representative who unsuccessfully ran for County Board in 2022.

Potential challengers have also taken out papers to run against four incumbents: Alds. Robert Bauman of District 4, Lamont Westmoreland of District 5, Milele Coggs of District 6 and Laressa Taylor of District 9.

District 4:

Rayhainio "Ray Nitti" Boynes, who operates The Creative Corridor Inc.

Anne E. Turk-Rachwal

District 5:

Stacy A. Smiter, a real estate agent.

District 6:

Brandon R. Payton, who describes himself as a working-class Milwaukeean.

District 9:

John C. Wallace

Incumbents running unopposed as of mid-day Friday were: Andrea Pratt of District 1, Mark Chambers of District 2, Jonathan Brostoff of District 3, JoCasta Zamarripa of District 8, José G. Pérez of District 12, Scott Spiker of District 13, Marina Dimitrijevic of District 14 and Russell Stamper II of District 15.

What seats are up for election in Milwaukee County in 2024?

Quite a few.

Like the city, Milwaukee County also posts a spreadsheet online with candidate filing information.

From county executive to county board, here are the races that will be on the ballot and who was seeking those seats as of Friday:

Milwaukee County Executive: Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley is seeking a second, four-year term. Daniel C. Crowley has also filed to run.

Milwaukee County Comptroller: County Supervisor Liz Sumner, who is not running again for the County Board, is the lone candidate for comptroller after Scott Manske decided not to seek re-election.

Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors:

District 1: Anne O'Connor, co-founder of Bay Bridge, a Whitefish Bay organization that works to raise awareness about racial and cultural bias, is the lone candidate seeking to replace Sumner.

District 3: Incumbent Sheldon A. Wasserman is facing a challenge from public defender Alexander Kostal.

District 4: Advocate Ronald Jansen and community organizer Jack Eckblad are seeking the seat that will be vacated by Ryan Clancy, who is also a state representative.

District 9: Real estate agent Danelle Kenney filed papers to run against incumbent Patti Logsdon.

District 15: Sky Z. Capriolo, a senior marketing manager, was the lone candidate seeking the seat being vacated by Burgelis, who is running for Common Council.

District 16: Justin Bielinski, communications director for state Sen. Chris Larson, was the lone candidate for the seat being vacated by Anthony J. Staskunas.

District 18: Two people have filed papers to challenge incumbent Deanna Alexander. They are teacher and community organizer John Martin "Marty" Hagedorn and Citizen Action of Wisconsin organizer Brandon Williford.

Incumbents running unopposed as of mid-day Friday were: Willie Johnson, Jr., in District 2; Sequanna Taylor in District 5; Shawn Rolland in District 6; Felesia Martin in District 7; Steve Shea in District 8; Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson in District 10; Kathleen Vincent in District 11; Juan Miguel Martinez in District 12; Priscilla E. Coggs-Jones in District 13; Caroline Gómez-Tom in District 14; and Steven Taylor in District 17.

Alison Dirr can be reached at adirr@jrn.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What to know about the Milwaukee, Milwaukee County spring elections