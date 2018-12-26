The Best Multivitamins for Women, According to Experts
It's easy to boost your health with these supplements.
If you struggle to get your recommended daily nutrient allowances through food, taking a multivitamin might be the best course of action for you. Many women fall short on folic acid, calcium, and vitamin D, says Laura Moretti, M.S., R.D., and clinical nutrition specialist at Boston's Children's Hospital. So as long as your doctor gives you the green light, these multivitamins will help you get the essential nutrients you need.
It's easy to boost your health with these supplements.