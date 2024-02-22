Here's what we know about the new president of HBCU Grambling State University

Martin Lemelle, whose Grambling State University roots run three generations deep, will now lead one of America's signature historically black colleges and universities after the University of Louisiana System Board named him as the school's 11th president Thursday.

Lemelle, a third generation GSU graduate who was student body president, replaces Rick Gallot as the school's permanent president.

Gallot left Grambling on Jan. 1 to become president of the University of Louisiana System. Connie Wilson has led Grambling as interim president since Gallot's departure.

"Dr. Lemelle's appointment as the 11th President of Grambling State University guarantees a leader well-prepared on day one," Gallot said day in a statement to USA Today Network. "I am confident that under President Lemelle's leadership, Grambling State University will continue to thrive, with its best days yet to come."

"Twenty-seven years of my life have been anchored by this beloved community we call #GramFam," Lemelle wrote in his application.

He said securing the job as president fulfills a lifelong dream to serve Grambling at the highest level.

"This is a seminal moment to represent the best of Grambling," Lemelle said during Thursday's interview.

He recalled growing up around legends like legendary football Coach Eddie Robinson and legendary baseball Coach Wilbert Ellis, a living patriarch of Grambling who attended Thursday's interview.

Martin Lemelle was named Grambling State University's 11 president on Feb. 22, 2024.

Lemelle was chosen among three finalists the board interviewed Thursday. The other two were Monica Williams, foundation president and vice president of advancement at the University of North Texas-Dallas, and Gregory Ford, associate professor of biology at Southern University-New Orleans.

Lemelle returns to Grambling from Maryland Institute College of Art, where he has been serving as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Before that, he served as Gallot's executive vice president and chief financial officer when Gallot took over as president in 2016.

Together, Gallot and Lemelle reversed what had been a steep decline in the financial health of the university. During their tenure Grambling increased its fiscal health score by 200%.

Grambling also launched new programs in cybersecurity, cloud computing and nursing while Lemelle served as Gallot's second in command.

Lemelle also mounted an unsuccessful campaign as a Democrat for Congress in 2020 when he ran for Louisiana's 5th Congressional District seat.

