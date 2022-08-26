Here's what to know from the redacted affidavit that led to the search of Mar-a-Lago
The Justice Department released a redacted version of the affidavit which led to the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
The Justice Department released a redacted version of the affidavit which led to the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
An affidavit is released regarding the search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.
The chief resigned “in order to retire from law enforcement and pursue another opportunity,” according to the town.
Sen. Mark Warner, Senate Intelligence Committee chair, called for a new national security damage assessment following the affidavit's release.
CBS4's Joan Murray reports on the Department Of Justice's motivation for searching Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago home.
The actor and his agent met with film chiefs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy on Wednesday at the studio lot in Burbank
A New York City-owned golf course managed by former President Donald Trump’s business is expected to host a Saudi Arabia-supported women's tournament in October, city officials said Friday. The plan to host the Aramco Team Series at the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx comes after New York City's attempt to cancel Trump's contract to run the course was thrown out by a judge in April. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio said shortly after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, that he was canceling Trump's contracts to run the golf course and several Central Park concessions.
Part of her remains will travel up to 186 million miles aboard a rocket named Vulcan. Nichols broke racial barriers and encouraged women to join NASA.
"Every day I hope to do her proud," Prince Harry said about his mom, Princess Diana, following the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022.
As parts of rural Nevada plan to count ballots by hand amid misinformation about voting machines, the Nevada secretary of state’s office on Friday approved regulations for counties to hand count votes starting as soon as this fall’s midterm elections. All ballots in Nye County will resemble mail-in ballots, interim Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf said in an interview earlier this month.
Three years before retiring from the U.S. Army in 2017, Donald Trump-backed Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano posed in Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the Army War College, according to a copy of the photo obtained by Reuters. The previously unreported photo, released by the War College to Reuters after a request under the Freedom of Information Act, showed Mastriano in a 2013-14 portrait for the Department of Military Strategy, Plans, and Operations, where he worked. Although one man wears a trench coat and sunglasses and another carries an aviator's helmet, Mastriano is the only one wearing a Confederate uniform.
The day after the raid, Trump was angriest about the fact that FBI agents targeted his family, Politico reported.
"One would think that an executive would have a better idea how to operate with people and manage people, and he's a poor manager of people," Barr said.
Obama must be very proud of him right now!” the former president said of Bruce Reinhart, who has been harassed by Trump's supporters and now has a security detail.
The affidavit is damning for Trump and throws a wrench into his claim that he's innocent because "it was all declassified," national security vets said.
Fox NewsFox News contributor and former Trump campaign adviser Karl Rove wasn’t buying what Fox was trying to sell on Friday when it came to the redacted affidavit used to justify the FBI’s search for classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s estate.Nearly three weeks after the feds first executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago for evidence of Trump’s potential violation of the Espionage Act, the Justice Department unsealed the 38-page affidavit behind it. Judge Bruce E. Reinhart a
James Devaney/GettyThe Department of Justice on Friday released a redacted version of the sworn affidavit used to substantiate the FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate for evidence of potential violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice, including the unlawful retention of classified documents prosecutors say weren’t supposed to be there.The 38-page affidavit, submitted by an unidentified FBI Special Agent with training “specific to counterintelligence and espionage i
Evan Corcoran said the boxes of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago were "unknowingly included among the boxes brought to Mar-a-Lago by the movers."
In his latest attack, Trump again brought up McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, who served in the former president’s cabinet as secretary of transportation
Carlson pretended to condemn Trump’s handling of the COVID vaccines, but was just using it as an excuse to attempt to throw shade at President Biden.
"That isn't a document that's going to put a lot of pluses in for Donald Trump — in fact, the exact opposite," said John Dean, Nixon's ex-White House lawyer.