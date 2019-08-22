Here's What You Should Know About Shenzhen International Holdings Limited's (HKG:152) 2.4% Dividend Yield

Today we'll take a closer look at Shenzhen International Holdings Limited (HKG:152) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. If you are hoping to live on the income from dividends, it's important to be a lot more stringent with your investments than the average punter.

A slim 2.4% yield is hard to get excited about, but the long payment history is respectable. At the right price, or with strong growth opportunities, Shenzhen International Holdings could have potential. Some simple analysis can offer a lot of insights when buying a company for its dividend, and we'll go through this below.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on Shenzhen International Holdings!

SEHK:152 Historical Dividend Yield, August 22nd 2019 More

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. In the last year, Shenzhen International Holdings paid out 18% of its profit as dividends. We'd say its dividends are thoroughly covered by earnings.

Another important check we do is to see if the free cash flow generated is sufficient to pay the dividend. Unfortunately, while Shenzhen International Holdings pays a dividend, it also reported negative free cash flow last year. While there may be a good reason for this, it's not ideal from a dividend perspective.

Is Shenzhen International Holdings's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Shenzhen International Holdings has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). Shenzhen International Holdings has net debt of 1.88 times its EBITDA, which is generally an okay level of debt for most companies.

We calculated its interest cover by measuring its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), and dividing this by the company's net interest expense. Interest cover of 3.03 times its interest expense is starting to become a concern for Shenzhen International Holdings, and be aware that lenders may place additional restrictions on the company as well.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of Shenzhen International Holdings's latest financial position, by checking our visualisation of its financial health.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. For the purpose of this article, we only scrutinise the last decade of Shenzhen International Holdings's dividend payments. This dividend has been unstable, which we define as having fallen by at least 20% one or more times over this time. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was HK$0.14 in 2009, compared to HK$0.36 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.5% a year over that time. Shenzhen International Holdings's dividend payments have fluctuated, so it hasn't grown 9.5% every year, but the CAGR is a useful rule of thumb for approximating the historical growth.