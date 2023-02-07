Here's what you need to know about the Shreveport officer-involved shooting

On Feb. 3, a Shreveport police officer was involved in an officer-involved shooting, killing a Shreveport man.

Here's what happened Feb. 3

Around 10:51 p.m. Friday evening, two Shreveport Police officers responded to the Villa Norte Apartment Complex in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street.

Officers were called to this location in regard to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, who then exited the apartment via the balcony.

Officer Alexander Tyler, 23, was then taken on a short foot chase. Tyler made contact with Bagley when he rounded the corner of the building and fired one shot. A bullet struck Bagley once in the chest.

Tyler began performing lifesaving aid to Bagley until Shreveport Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported him to Ochsner LSU Health. Around 11:30 p.m. Bagley was pronounced dead.

State Police Col. Lamar Davis spoke during a press conference Monday afternoon in regard to the officer-involved shooting that occurred Feb. 3. Feb. 6, 2023.

Following the shooting

Louisiana State Police took over the investigation immediately. According to the police chief, LSP was on the scene before he arrived.

On Monday, Feb. 6, leaders of the City of Shreveport met during a press conference to discuss the incident. During the press conference Shreveport Police Chief, Wayne Smith said that his heart bled when he learned of the tragedy.

"I responded immediately to the scene to find out as much as I could about what had occurred. My heart bleeds and I'm also with them at the loss of another life here in Shreveport," said Smith. He also noted that LSP was already on the scene when he arrived.

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said, "we pledge the full cooperation of the city in the investigation for the Louisiana State Police."

Shreveport City officials held a press conference Monday morning for the officer-involved shooting. Feb. 6, 2023.

Following the press conference hosted by Shreveport officials, LSP gave a press conference at 4 p.m. During that press conference State Police Col. Lamar Davis disclosed that through the preliminary investigation, detectives were unable to locate any weapons near or on Bagley.

He asked that the community remain patient as they perform a thorough investigation. "While some may think that this is something that we can arrive to a conclusion immediately, I offer that it's incumbent upon us to conduct a very thorough investigation so that we have all the facts. Transparency in the investigation is a priority for our agency," said Davis.

Bagley's family has retained Haley & Associates. In a press release, Haley & Associates said, "our office will walk through this process with the Bagley family, to ensure transparency and accountability. Attorney Ron Haley believes accountability will result in consequences in both civil and criminal courts."

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Here's what you need to know about the Shreveport officer-involved shooting