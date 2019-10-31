Here's What You Should Know About Skipper Limited's (NSE:SKIPPER) 0.4% Dividend Yield

Could Skipper Limited (NSE:SKIPPER) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. On the other hand, investors have been known to buy a stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

With a 0.4% yield and a five-year payment history, investors probably think Skipper looks like a reliable dividend stock. A 0.4% yield is not inspiring, but the longer payment history has some appeal. Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying Skipper for its dividend - read on to learn more.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on Skipper!

NSEI:SKIPPER Historical Dividend Yield, October 31st 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. Skipper paid out 7.4% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. Given the low payout ratio, it is hard to envision the dividend coming under threat, barring a catastrophe.

We also measure dividends paid against a company's levered free cash flow, to see if enough cash was generated to cover the dividend. Skipper's cash payout ratio last year was 18%, which is quite low and suggests that the dividend was thoroughly covered by cash flow. It's positive to see that Skipper's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Is Skipper's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Skipper has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A rough way to check this is with these two simple ratios: a) net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and b) net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA is a measure of a company's total debt. Net interest cover measures the ability to meet interest payments. Essentially we check that a) the company does not have too much debt, and b) that it can afford to pay the interest. With net debt of 2.87 times its EBITDA, Skipper has a noticeable amount of debt, although if business stays steady, this may not be overly concerning.

We calculated its interest cover by measuring its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), and dividing this by the company's net interest expense. With EBIT of 1.73 times its interest expense, Skipper's interest cover is starting to look a bit thin.

Consider getting our latest analysis on Skipper's financial position here.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. Skipper has been paying a dividend for the past five years. During the past five-year period, the first annual payment was ₹0.15 in 2014, compared to ₹0.25 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. Skipper's dividend payments have fluctuated, so it hasn't grown 11% every year, but the CAGR is a useful rule of thumb for approximating the historical growth.