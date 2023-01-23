Here's what you need to know about the Sunday shooting

Just after midnight, the Shreveport Police Department released additional information in the Jan. 22 shooting in north Shreveport that injured eight people, two of which are in critical condition.

What happened?

On Jan. 22, just minutes before 2 p.m. police were called to the 1600 block of Sugar Lane on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located seven people inside of the residence suffering gunshot injuries. Three of the seven victims were juveniles under the age of ten. The four adults were women between the ages of 30 and 60.

Shreveport Fire Department responded to the scene and all victims were transported to a local hospital. While at the hospital it was determined that two of the victim's injuries were life-threatening.

A male arrived at the hospital more than an hour later advising he was present at the home and injured during the shooting. His injury was described as a very minor graze wound.

Findings from the shooting

Following the shooting, investigators combed through neighborhood surveillance footage and eyewitnesses while crime scene investigators collected more than 40 shell casings of varying calibers and other items of evidence.

Detectives learned from eyewitnesses that a dark-colored SUV pulled up in front of the residence and multiple subjects exited the vehicle and fired at least 40 times into the home.

Although the investigation is still in its early stages, police believe that this incident is in relation to an ongoing dispute between "two groups of individuals."

Shreveport Police Department is asking for your help

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the perpetrators of this crime.

Those wishing to submit tips can do so by calling 318-673-7373 or downloading their app, P3Tips. Remember, Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

