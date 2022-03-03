Here's what we know about the Suring School District furor over strip-searching of students

Searches of Suring High School students for vaping devices — which parents immediately equated to "strip searches" — were found to be legal under state statute but have incensed the small Wisconsin community, resulting in a charges against the district superintendent and promises by the school board to revisit district policies.

Here's a look at the developments that have unfolded since the January searches.

Where did this happen?

Suring is a village of fewer than 1,000 residents in Oconto County, about an hour's drive northwest of Green Bay. The high school student population is roughly 120.

What prompted the searches?

Administrators were accused of strip-searching six female students for vaping devices, according to a statement by Oconto County District Attorney Edward D. Burke Jr.

The students were searched by Superintendent Kelly Casper and a nurse, both women, on Jan. 17 and 18.

How were the searches conducted?

The students were told to disrobe to their undergarments and were searched by Casper.

One student told investigators that she was asked to pull up her bra and her breasts were exposed, Burke said her statement didn't match the other students' statements to investigators. The other five students said their breasts were not exposed.

What does state law say about strip searching of students?

State statute says any official, employee or agent of a school district who conducts a strip search is guilty of a Class B misdemeanor.

Why was no one charged in the strip searches?

While the Suring School District policy manual says, "Under no circumstances shall a school official ever conduct a strip search of a student," Burke decided that Casper hadn't broken state law for the searches. He said the searches did not fit the definition of strip searches under the state statute because the students' private parts weren't exposed to Casper and the nurse.

What was the reaction from parents?

Story continues

Nearly 50 parents showed up at a Feb. 9 school board meeting to discuss how the school handled the searches and why Casper and other school staff hadn't been disciplined.

Then at a March 2 board meeting, over 100 parents, students and other local residents filled the bleachers to speak and support a call to remove Casper from her role as the district's top leader.

What was the reaction by the school board?

The board took no action until the March 2 meeting, after which Casper was placed on paid administrative leave. Michelle Pendl, curriculum coordinator and director of special education, will take over Casper's duties in an interim capacity.

Why was Casper ultimately charged?

Casper was charged Monday with six counts of false imprisonment for holding the six girls in a bathroom during the strip search to look for vaping devices. Burke said he charged Casper after reviewing statutes regarding confining students, he said.

“The state concludes that Kelly Casper lacked legal authority to confine the students in a small restroom located off the nurses office located in the Suring School Public School complex,” Burke said in a statement Monday. “The facts and surrounding circumstances leads the state to conclude that the children involved did not consent to being confined.”

False imprisonment is a felony that carries a maximum sentence of six years in prison and a $10,000 fine, or both. If convicted of all six counts, Casper faces up to 21 years in prison.

What happens next?

An initial appearance for Casper, 51, of Coleman, has been scheduled for March 23, according to online court records.

Facing calls from parents to update the district's policies, Board President Wayne Sleeter said the school board will be looking to change a few of them with specific feedback from parents.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Strip-searching of Suring High School students: What we know