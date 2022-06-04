Here's what we know about the targeted killing of retired Juneau County Judge John Roemer in the town of New Lisbon

Retired Juneau County Circuit Court Judge John Roemer, seen here in October 2007, was killed Friday at his New Lisbon home, the Journal Sentinel has confirmed. The killing was "a targeted attack," Wisconsin's attorney general said.

Retired Juneau County Judge John Roemer was shot and killed in his New Lisbon home, sources tell the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Authorities discovered Roemer, 68, dead and another man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the basement.

The shooting appears to be a targeted attack, Attorney General Josh Kaul said.

Here's what we know so far about what happened. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Who was involved in the incident in New Lisbon in Juneau County?

On Friday, the Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team entered Roemer's house after failed attempts to negotiate with an armed person inside the home, where they discovered Roemer dead around 10:17 a.m.

Law enforcement then discovered a 56-year-old man in the basement of the home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers attempted life-saving measures on the man and he was transferred to a medical facility where he remains in critical condition, Kaul said.

No other individuals were found in the residence.

Who was Judge John Roemer?

John Roemer, known as Jack, was first elected to Juneau County Circuit Court in 2004. Circuit court judges serve six-year terms, and Roemer was reelected in 2010 and 2016, but resigned in August 2017 citing his wife's declining health.

His wife, Vivian Roemer, died in 2018.

Who is the suspect?

Law enforcement have said a 56-year-old man was found in the judge's basement, but have not released any other details.

Kaul was not immediately able to answer whether the suspect acted alone.

Who called 911?

Around 6:30 a.m., Kaul said, a caller "exited the home" and called 911 from a nearby home. The caller said that there was an armed person and two shots were fired, Kaul said.

Kaul did not provide the caller's relation to Roemer.

Were there other targets?

Kaul indicated that this appears to be a targeted act.

"The individual who’s a suspect appears to have had other targets as well, appears to be related to the judicial system," Kaul said.

Is there a threat to anyone else?

There is no "active threat" to individuals, but it is an ongoing investigation, Kaul said.

Other "targets" were notified and "are safe at this point," Kaul said, adding he would not provide names or how many people were targets at this time.

What are neighbors in New Lisbon saying?

A woman who asked to only be identified by her first name, Jackie, told the Journal Sentinel she lives several houses away from Roemer’s home. She said she’s been flooded all day with calls and texts from other community members asking for information, but until law enforcement released details, the only information she had was rumors and hearsay.

When asked if neighbors were rattled by the news, she said, “We’re a small community, so yeah.”

Jackie, a former teacher, said she knew Roemer primarily through two of his children, who were students of hers.

“He walks his dogs all the time,” she said. “He’s friendly, nice enough guy.”

Where is New Lisbon?

New Lisbon is in Juneau County in central Wisconsin. In 2020, the town had a population of 2,521 people.

The town is about 28 miles northeast from Wisconsin Dells and roughly 30 miles southeast of Fort McCoy. New Lisbon is located along the Lemonweir River and just off Interstate 90/94 at Exit 61.

Who is leading the investigation?

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation and being assisted by the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, Mauston Police Department, Elroy Police Department, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services and the FBI.

