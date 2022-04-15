Here's what you need to know as the tax deadline approaches

Time is running out to file taxes. The Internal Revenue Service‘s deadline is Monday, April 18.

Unlike the last two years, there is no extension on the deadline due to COVID-19.

Where to file

Taxes can be filed for free on the IRS website, if your adjusted gross income was $73,000 or less in 2021. Taxpayers who earned more can use Free File Fillable Forms, the electronic version of the federal tax forms, to file their tax returns online. Go to IRS.gov to learn more.

Taxes can also be filed for free for low-income families and the elderly at Lincoln Library until April 18 and the Chatham Area Public Library until April 13.

Where to mail Illinois tax return?

Those mailing a tax return can send it to the Illinois Department of Revenue. If you have a payment with your return, send it to Illinois Department of Revenue, PO Box 19027, Springfield, IL 62794-9027. If you don't have any payments, send to IDOR, PO Box 19041, Springfield, IL 62794-9041.

Where to mail federal tax returns?

Your mailing address for a federal return depends on the form. Without a payment, 1040 forms can be sent to Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, Kansas City, MO 64999-0002. With a payment, those forms can be sent to Internal Revenue Service, PO Box 931000, Louisville, KY 40293-1000.

Other forms, like 1040-ES forms, require a payment to be filed. For U.S. residents, they can be sent to Internal Revenue Service, PO Box 931100, Louisville, KY 40293-1100. People who aren't U.S. residents can send them to Internal Revenue Service, PO Box 1300, Charlotte, NC 28201-1300. Form 1040-V also requires a payment and can be sent to the same address one files a regular 1040 form with payment.

1040-X forms can be sent to Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, Kansas City, MO 64999-0052. Those filing an automatic extension through form 4868 can send it without payment to Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, Kansas City, MO 64999-0045. If they do send a payment with the form, they can send it to Internal Revenue Service, PO Box 931300, Louisville, KY 40293-1300.

How did COVID-19 relief change rules

Under the American Rescue Plan of 2021, advance payments of up to half the 2021 Child Tax Credit were sent to those who were eligible according to the IRS website.

If you received the advance payments, you need to reconcile the total received with the amount you’re eligible to claim.

On 2021 returns, there's no longer an age cap at 64 or younger for workers to qualify for the earned income tax credit. It's a one-time-only deal, but the AARP is pushing to extend the tax break for older workers beyond 2021 tax returns.

The earned income credit (also called EITC or EIC) has been expanded so that the credit can apply on 2021 federal returns to workers who are 65 or older, even if they do not have dependent children, thanks to the American Rescue Plan.

It now also applies to childless workers from age 19 to 24 who are not half-time or full-time students and are claimed as dependents on their parents' tax returns.

When to expect your refund

According to the IRS, most tax refunds have been received within 21 days of when they were filed electronically if direct deposit was chosen (and there are no problems with the returns).

What if I need more time to file?

April 18 also is the deadline for requesting an extension from the IRS, which gives taxpayers until Oct. 17 to file their returns for 2021.

