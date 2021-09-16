Here's what we know about the new Texas abortion law and how it affects the country
Texas' new abortion law is the most restrictive in the nation. Here's how other states may respond and what the Supreme Court can do about it.
Texas' new abortion law is the most restrictive in the nation. Here's how other states may respond and what the Supreme Court can do about it.
Arizona Supreme Court upheld a lower court order for the Senate to make the Cyber Ninjas' documents public.
NewsmaxNewsmax host Grant Stinchfield absolutely lost his mind Wednesday night when a veteran helping Americans and Afghan allies flee Afghanistan offered the mildest of criticism of former President Donald Trump. Joe Saboe, an Iraq War veteran who recently founded the rescue organization Team America, appeared on Stinchfield’s eponymous Newsmax program to discuss his group’s efforts in assisting those looking to escape Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.The first few minutes of the inte
Republican governors are slamming the Biden administration following an announcement it would restrict the distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments, one of the only medically sanctioned remedies for those who have contracted COVID-19.
The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday denied an attempt by the Republican-led state Senate to evade compliance with public records requests for documents related to its audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County.
The friend told investigators that the officer had "just fallen into this cult and these beliefs," documents obtained by McClatchy said.
The longtime Trump ally was served while speaking to a radio show in St. Louis
House Democrats are fighting hard to pass a multitrillion-dollar reconciliation package full of new spending and tax measures. While the exact scope and funding of the bill are not yet finalized, here are highlights of what Democrats have laid out in legislation at the committee level this week:
The Arizona Senate asked Cyber Ninjas, the lead contractor overseeing the audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, to publicize all records related to the controversial review.
Kenya's veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga has dismissed widespread rumours of a power-sharing deal between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of elections next year as he leaves the door open for a fifth presidential bid.
The editorial slammed the Florida Republican for "crass opportunism and disregard for the greater good."
Former President Donald Trump's ex-adviser Roger Stone was served legal documents related to his alleged role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots during a live radio interview.
With the chief justice increasingly sidelined, the Supreme Court's new majority has an aggressive strategy to cement a conservative agenda.
The plaintiffs are challenging a budget measure passed this summer that prevents South Carolina districts from using any state funding to require masks in schools. In papers filed last week, attorneys for McMaster — a Republican who has said repeatedly that parents alone should decide if children wear masks in schools — argued that the ACLU and its clients “have not alleged, and they cannot reasonably or plausibly allege, that Governor McMaster acted with bad faith or gross misconduct.”
The former Trump campaign staffer who is organizing Saturday’s “Justice for J6” rally in support of people who were charged with crimes related to the Capitol riot has asked attendees not to wear any clothing in support of former President Trump or President Biden.
A House committee dealt an ominous if symbolic blow Wednesday to President Joe Biden’s huge social and environment package, derailing a money-saving plan to let Medicare negotiate the price it pays for prescription drugs.
"I have an eye for aesthetics," President Donald Trump said while ruffling his hair, according to Woodward and Costa's new book. "Can't you tell?"
Ryan studied articles about interacting with someone with the disorder "for weeks" after the 2016 election, per Woodward and Costa's book, "Peril."
Never mind the court’s wildly rightwing bent and secretive ‘shadow docket’ – or Barrett’s refusal to recuse herself from a case involving a fossil fuel giant that employed her father ‘In an event that seems torn out of the pages of the Onion, Barrett appeared with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell at a celebration of a University of Louisville facility he named after himself.’ Photograph: Timothy D Easley/AP War is peace, freedom is slavery, and the supreme court is a dispassionate nonpar
Trump has been curiously silent about a rally on Saturday in support of those facing legal penalties in connection with the Capitol riot.
There's an old saying about not crying over spilled milk. But is there use in starting a family feud over whether or not you should get your sister's extra breast milk? Reddit weighed in.