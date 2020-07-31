Here's what we know about Trump suggesting the idea of delaying the November election

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Thursday raised the idea of delaying the November election because of issues stemming from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The suggestion came from a tweet where he said universal mail-in voting would cause the most "fraudulent election in history."

"It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" Trump tweeted.

More: Trump floats delaying election over mail-in voting, legal experts say that power rests with Congress

What followed was a day of reactions from legal experts, political allies and rivals, and a press conference where he appeared to take back some of his earlier statements.

Here is what you need to know about Trump's tweet, the reaction and some of the legal conversations that took place as the day unfolded.

Trump later claims tweet was to start discussion

Trump tweeted later Thursday, writing, "Glad I was able to get the very dishonest LameStream Media to finally start talking about the RISKS to our Democracy from dangerous Universal Mail-In-Voting (not Absentee Voting, which I totally support!)."

Glad I was able to get the very dishonest LameStream Media to finally start talking about the RISKS to our Democracy from dangerous Universal Mail-In-Voting (not Absentee Voting, which I totally support!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

“Do I want to see a date change? No," Trump said during the press conference Thursday, "but I don't want to see a crooked election."

'I don't want a delay': Trump rows back on delaying election but not on mail-in ballots

Sen John Cornyn, R-Texas, told reporters on Capitol Hill earlier Thursday that Trump’s election-delay tweet was a joke so "all you guys in the press, your heads will explode and you'll write about it.”

Some users on twitter have pointed out that the suggestion may have been a distraction from two grim milestones: the sharpest economic contraction in modern American history and more than 150,000 deaths caused by the coronavirus.

Pete Buttigieg, the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor, and a Democratic presidential candidate, tweeted, "The USA held an election during the Civil War, and we will hold one in 96 days. No distractions—let's get to work."

The USA held an election during the Civil War, and we will hold one in 96 days. No distractions—let's get to work. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 30, 2020

Just minutes before Trump's morning tweet, news broke that stocks slumped on Wall Street after the U.S. posted a record economic contraction in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic battered the economy, leading to widespread business shutdowns.

More: Dow slides 200 points after US posts record economic drop in second quarter

Meadows: 'Not optimistic' on COVID-19 stimulus deal, as lawmakers debate unemployment boost

The U.S. economy shrank at a 32.9% annual rate in the April-June period, its worst quarter in history by far. Also adding to pressure Thursday, another 1.4 million laid-off Americans applied for unemployment benefits, which will formally expire Friday.

Chris Lu, a former Obama administration cabinet secretary, tweeted," What Trump is suggesting is dangerous, but it's also an intentional distraction."

MoveOn, a progressive public policy advocacy group, tweeted that "Trump's outrageous suggestion that the election be postponed is just a distraction from today's disastrous economic news. Don't fall for it — and make a plan to vote!"

Former Vice President Joe Biden told Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., at a virtual fundraiser that Trump's election-delay tweet was an attempt to distract from the funeral of the late Rep. John Lewis, saying Trump "doesn’t want to focus on what’s going on today with our buddy, and your close friend, Jim, who you just buried."

More: Photos from capitol procession of Rep. John Lewis

Mail-in ballots vs. absentee ballots

Trump and others in his administration have repeatedly railed against mail-in ballots specifically heading toward November, calling them unsafe and untrustworthy as COVID-19 forces many Americans to stay and vote from home.