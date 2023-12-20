Here's what we know about the victims in the 6ABC helicopter crash in New Jersey

A pilot and photographer with 6ABC news were killed on Tuesday night when their helicopter crashed in Wharton State Forest as it returned from an assignment at the Jersey Shore.

A representative of 6ABC said at the scene that the pilot and photographer were contractors with the station.

The crew members were killed after the news station helicopter, Chopper 6, crashed in a wooded part of Washington Township around 8 p.m., according to 6ABC.

The names of the crew members have not yet been made public.

What we know: Channel 6 Action News helicopter crash in Burlington County kills pilot, photographer

What is Wharton: What to know about South Jersey's Wharton State Forest, site of the ABC6 helicopter crash

Chopper 6's flight path: Where was the 6ABC chopper headed when it crashed? What the flight path reveals

Who was killed in Chopper 6 crash?

Action News reporter Katherine Scott described victims, both men, as “two members of our team that have worked for years with the station.”

“We’re just devastated. We can’t believe this has happened. Our hearts are with the families of these men. We know that U.S. Helicopters has been in touch with these families. Their names have not been released by authorities.”

Scott said they were returning from an assignment in the Galloway area when the crash occurred.

An Action News van exits the parking lot of the Wharton State Forest Atsion office on Wednesday December 20, 2023 after a pilot and a photographer were killed when Action News' helicopter Chopper 6 crashed in a wooded area of Burlington County, New Jersey, on Tuesday night.

“A helicopter from a fellow Philadelphia station captured the wreckage, the debris discovered in a heavily wooded area after Chopper 6 went down last night, a pilot and photographer on board. Two members of our team that have worked for years with the station.," she stated.

"Last night, the pair had been on an assignment, Chopper 6 flying back from the Galloway Township, New Jersey area. They were last airborne over Wharton State Forest when the crash occurred about 8 p.m. We do not know the cause of this crash. That will be part of the investigation the FAA and NTSB will look at.”

The helicopter went down in the area of Quaker Bridge Atsion and Middle roads in Washington Township.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: What know about victims in fatal 6ABC helicopter crash in New Jersey