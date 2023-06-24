Here's What to Know About Wagner's Armed Rebellion in Russia

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-CONFLICT-WAGNER

This photograph shows two grenade launchers in a car as local residents pose for a photograph with a member of the Wagner group in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on June 24, 2023. Credit - AFP—Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin organized troops on Saturday against what he called an armed rebellion led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner mercenary group, which claimed control of Rostov-on-Don, a city in southern Russia near the Ukrainian border, this weekend.

Putin has vowed to quash the insurgency, calling Prigozhin a traitor—a title that the mercenary leader contests.

On Friday, Prigozhin called for citizens to join Wagner’s campaign opposing Russia’s military leaders, claiming that Russian forces had attacked a Wagner camp in Ukraine—an allegation that Russia’s Ministry of Defense has denied. Prigozhin has long criticized the country’s military leadership over the long battles in Ukraine that have been plagued with supply shortages, but things came to a boiling point Saturday after taking over Rostov. Prigozhin demanded that several key military figures come speak with him, threatening to keep control of the city and take his troops to Moscow.

Since then, Wagner troops have been spotted traveling north in a convoy of vehicles along a Moscow-bound highway, the New York Times reported. British defense intelligence assessing the situation said that Wagner is “almost certainly aiming to get to Moscow.”

Putin called the rebellion a “stab in the back,” and Russian authorities announced they are charging Prigozhin with “organizing an armed rebellion.” Governments around the world have assembled emergency briefings to discuss the crisis. The U.K., U.S., European Union, and Canada have said they’re closely monitoring the situation.

Here’s what to know.

What led to the rebellion?

Prigozhin has denied starting a military coup. He said his goal is simply, “a march for justice,” calling himself a patriot. Wagner hasn’t attempted to seize power from the government—the main hallmark of a coup—however, Prigozhin claims to have widespread support among the armed forces.

Originally a successful businessman before becoming a mercenary leader, Prigozhin was a close ally of Putin’s. Over the 16 months since Russia invaded Ukraine, Prigozhin’s criticisms against Russian military leadership have compounded.

The Wagner leader lost fighters in vast numbers during the bloody campaign to seize Bakhmut—a battle that Russia claimed full victory in, but that Ukraine refutes. Prigozhin has blamed the military for supply shortages and other leadership failures on social media, but avoided criticizing Putin directly. Prigozhin has emphasized that his issue is not with soldiers, but rather with military leadership.

A threat to Putin

Russian authorities have declared a state of counterterrorism since Rostov was taken. Rostov is a major grain-producer in the region and home to a port for exporting grain. Wagner fighters are also said to have seized nearby military facilities in the city of Voronezh. Residents throughout the region have been advised not to travel and to stay in their homes.

Wagner’s forces are about 25,000 strong, and did not stand down after appeals from military generals Friday to resign their mission. Prigozhin claims that his forces were able to take over Rostov without firing a single shot. Wagner fighters will not turn themselves in, Prigozhin said. “We do not want the country to live on in corruption, deceit and bureaucracy.”

Prigozhin has considerable public support across Russia, and the country has come to rely on his mercenaries in the war. He’s maintained that his qualm doesn’t lie with the president’s leadership, however, Putin is taking the crisis seriously. The president delivered a five-minute-long broadcasted speech condemning Wagner’s actions.

“Everyone who deliberately embarked on the path of betrayal, who prepared an armed rebellion, chose the path of blackmail and terrorist methods—they will suffer inevitable punishment,” Putin said.

Since the crisis began, Russia has continued strikes on Ukraine, firing over a dozen missiles at Kyiv. Ukrainians are welcoming the dispute as a distraction for Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky called Russia’s weakness obvious, referring to the chaos with Wagner. U.S. government officials announced they’re watching the situation closely and the U.K. described it as the “most significant challenge to the Russian state” as of late.