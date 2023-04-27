Here's what you need to know about Wednesday's protest in downtown Shreveport

On Wednesday, April 26, members of the public gathered in downtown Shreveport at Government Plaza to stand in unity for the death of Joseph Dewayne Taylor.

On Wednesday, close to 50 people came out in support of Taylor, "we are asking for the city to take us seriously," said Lacy Houston relative of Taylor and Wednesday event coordinator.

Taylor, 33, was shot and killed on April 23, just after 9:30 p.m. when Shreveport Community Response Unit conducted a traffic stop at Valley Drive and Mansfield Road.

During that traffic stop officers encountered Taylor who was armed. Police said that a struggle ensued, and an officer fired. Taylor was shot multiple times and was transported to Ochsner LSU Health where he was pronounced dead at 9:57 p.m.

Following the incident Louisiana State Police were called to the scene to perform the investigation.

A group gathers in Shreveport's Government Plaza to protest for justice for Joseph Taylor who was shot and killed by a Shreveport police officer on April 23.

Following the first press release, no new information has been released by Louisiana State Police on this incident, and Houston as well as the public are requesting body cam footage.

On Wednesday, the group gathered on the first floor of Government Plaza to speak out against SPD, Chief Wayne Smith and Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux. Supporter and activist Jermaine Anderson said, “we want police chief Wayne Smith to step down and all three officers to be fired immediately."

This gathering came two days after Arceneaux made a comment via a press release. In his statement he said, "Any event that results in a fatal shooting by a police officer is a serious and sensitive matter. The family of Mr. Taylor, the officers involved, and our entire community deserve a meticulous investigation."

Members of the public attempted to storm the Mayor's Office on Wednesday because they wanted him to address them, but they were locked out. Houston said he believed it was due to the number of participants and continued by saying, "It's sad that a life isn't something serious enough to entertain."

The crowd at Government Plaza began to dwindle on Wednesday but Houston said, "I've had time to mourn. So, I'll come back tomorrow."

