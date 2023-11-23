Here's what to know about this year's Pueblo Parade of Lights

Pueblo’s Parade of Lights is back for its 33rd year in the Steel City.

Held annually on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the Parade of Lights offers Puebloans a chance to see an assembly line of decorated floats, vehicles and saddle club horses. Each of them are adorned with colorful, radiant lights as they pass through the route. School bands and members of other organizations join them in celebrating what some feel is the start of the Christmas season in Pueblo.

Robin Cope, executive director of the Pueblo Downtown Association, said this year's iteration will be "one of the largest" ever held. There are 95 floats expected to participate in the parade.

"The community really gets behind this," Cope said. "We're just looking forward to a really fun event and kicking off the holiday season."

The parade is produced by the Pueblo Downtown Association and sponsored Black Hills Energy alongside dozens of community organizations.

Here’s what to know about this year’s Parade of Lights, which starts at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Where will the parade start and end?

The parade, themed “Winter Holidays Around the World,” will start at Colorado and Abriendo avenues, pass by Rawlings Library and head down Union Avenue over the Arkansas River bridge. It will pass through Union Avenue and later turn right at City Center Drive before making a left onto Main Street. It continues there until it reaches Sixth Street.

The parade ends on Sixth Street between Grand Avenue and Court Street.

People can find parking at Victoria Avenue and D Street and South Main Street near the Riverwalk. There is additional parking available on Third Street between Court Street and Grand Avenue.

The parade’s staging area is on Colorado Avenue between Orman and Abriendo avenues.

Who will serve as parade marshalls?

To highlight this year’s theme, members of Pueblo’s Sister Cities Commission will serve as parade grand marshals. Those members will be representing Weifang, China; Chihuahua, Mexico; Lucca Sicula, Sicily; Bergamo, Italy; Maribor, Slovenia; and Puebla, Mexico.

Cope said one of the parade's committee members suggested the theme and to invite members of Pueblo's sister cities to serve as parade marshals.

"We just thought that was a perfect fit because Pueblo has all these sister cities," Cope said. "It seems like it made perfect sense."

Patty Erjavec, president of Pueblo Community College, will be the parade’s honorary grand marshal.

Erjavec, the college’s first female president, has served as president since 2010. She plans to retire at the end of the 2024 spring semester.

New facets to look out for this year

Outside of the lights and decorated floats, this year’s iteration will mark the debut of the Pueblo Downtown Express Train.

"Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be on that (train)," Cope said.

Cope also said that Puebloans can expect a variety of different floats this year. Some people might have some fun spotting which floats, designs and light decorations stand out.

Since at least 2016, the Pueblo Downtown Association has awarded parade participants in several categories, including best original design and use of lights.

Who will win some awards this year?

There have been repeat winners in previous years, but it’s not common, leaving any of the awards in 10 categories up for grabs.

Last year, Pueblo Water was the judge’s pick for best theme and Pueblo West High School took best spirit. Pueblo Centennial and Pueblo South’s drumline took best band.

Other award winners from last year include Kodiak Construction for best use of lights, the McClelland School for best original design and Hoodlums Car Club for best decorated vehicle.

