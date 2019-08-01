Here's What Korshynov Mining Plant Public Joint Stock Company's (MCX:KOGK) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Korshynov Mining Plant Public Joint Stock Company's (MCX:KOGK) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Korshynov Mining Plant has a price to earnings ratio of 3.66, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay RUB3.66 for every RUB1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate Korshynov Mining Plant's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Korshynov Mining Plant:

P/E of 3.66 = RUB48800 ÷ RUB13343.92 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each RUB1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

How Does Korshynov Mining Plant's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (4.4) for companies in the metals and mining industry is higher than Korshynov Mining Plant's P/E.

MISX:KOGK Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 1st 2019 More

Korshynov Mining Plant's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Korshynov Mining Plant's earnings per share grew by -5.6% in the last twelve months. And it has improved its earnings per share by 78% per year over the last three years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Korshynov Mining Plant's Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with Korshynov Mining Plant's RUруб511m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Korshynov Mining Plant's P/E Ratio

Korshynov Mining Plant trades on a P/E ratio of 3.7, which is below the RU market average of 7.3. Recent earnings growth wasn't bad. And the net cash position gives the company many options. So it's strange that the low P/E indicates low expectations.